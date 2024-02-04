Inter Milan vs Juventus Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough to split title chasers

Our football betting expert offers his Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions and betting tips ahead of their Serie A clash on Sunday.

The game of the weekend in Serie A takes place at the San Siro as league leaders Inter Milan host second-placed Juventus on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Lautaro Martinez to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Under 5.5 cards in the match @ 4/6 with bet365

The two teams are only separated by one point in the table and they have only lost one game apiece after the first half of the season.

Inter actually have one game in hand over their rivals, so a win on Sunday could push them even closer to winning this year's title.

Points to be shared in Milan

Sunday's encounter promises to be a nail-biting affair for the fanbases of the Nerazzurri and Juve, with the winner hoping to get their hands on the league crown.

Juventus need to avoid a defeat, as Inter's advantage would then be four points, and they also have a game in hand. That will be playing on their mind on Sunday; it is simply a case of do not lose.

The Old Lady have been impressive of late, and they are currently enjoying a 19-match unbeaten run.

They have only lost once on their travels all season, but they face an Inter side that have only lost once at home.

Ironically, it was Sassuolo that have blighted the copybook of both teams, and with near identical records, it is possible they just cancel each other out.

Martinez to lead the way for Inter

Inter have set the standard in nearly every metric this season and no team has scored more goals than them or conceded fewer.

That is championship form and they have been spearheaded by striker Lautaro Martinez, who has a sublime record in front of goal.

He has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances this season and he has been unstoppable for the majority of Serie A clubs.

Martinez netted in the 1-1 draw between the two clubs in November and he can punish Juve once again this weekend.

Officials should have a quiet night

With so much at stake on Sunday, most would expect a fiery encounter between two passionate teams.

But a deeper look into the stats suggests this could be quite a placid contest.

Inter have picked up the fewest yellow cards in Serie A all season, only collecting 29, while Juventus sit 11th in that department.

There have been fewer than five cards in each of the last three meetings and we expect that trend to continue, even though there is so much on the line.

