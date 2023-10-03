Inter Milan vs Benfica Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Champion League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Inter Milan vs Benfica predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet for their Champions League clash.

Last year's finalists Inter Milan find themselves in action in the competition once more, as they welcome Benfica to the San Siro. Their group has been one of the shocks so far, a Red Bull Salzburg sit atop this, with no other side having more than one point.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Betting Tips

Denzel Dumfries to Score or Assist @15/8 with bet365

Under 4 Match Cards @6/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 Benfica Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

This match is a rehash of last year's Quarter-final clash between the two in the same competition. Inter emerged victorious on aggregate from this competition after a fantastic 3-3 second leg at the San Siro had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The two presently aren't performing to expectations. Inter drawing to Real Sociedad, as Benfica started out with a loss to the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. Both sides will be desperate to right their ship and three points would be the only way of doing so.

Dominant Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has long been a mainstay of this Inter side, but he has truly come into his own this season, providing goal contributions from his signature right wing-back position.

Through his first seven games in the league, he has scored twice and assisted twice, making him their third-highest contributor in the side and second-top goalscorer.

His in-form teammate Lauturo Martinez will no doubt be the focal point of Benfica’s defensive efforts, as he may well be kept quiet by them.

In addition, Marcus Thuram is expected to be in the starting lineup tonight, one whose aerial prowess cannot be understood, making balls whipped in from the wide position, particularly effective, more than a few of which will be delivered by Dumfries.

Crossing set pieces are also taken by the Dutchman, as well as his own goal-scoring ability being considerable. Look for him to charge up the right wing and contribute to the scoreline in his own way.

Inter vs Benfica Tip 1: Denzel Dumfries to Score or Assist @15/8 with bet365

Historically quiet evening

These two sides have in the past kept it quiet and clean in their recent matchups, not to mention their records this season. All of this should accumulate in a quiet evening for the officials.

In both of their quarter-final matches last season, neither game saw more than three cards.

This season Inter has kept it especially clean as well, averaging a mere 1.14-card power match, and seeing 1.5+ cards in just two of their seven league matches, somewhere one might have expected tempers to flare.

Meanwhile, Benfica have only seen two or more cards in just over half their games, with many of these however being against rivals in Portugal, somewhere one would expect the cards to fly.

Both of these sides are capable of keeping it clean and one would expect no different tonight.

Inter vs Benfica Tip 2: Under 4 Match Cards @6/4 with bet365

The Eagles letting fly

As Águias or The Eagles, Benfica, are certainly not as down and out of this match as the odds may predict. This side is capable of testing even the best sides and sending shots goalwards.

They have averaged 5.25 shots on target per every away game this year, and will certainly not shrink in the face of the might of this Italian side.

This fervour shone through last year, in this exact fixture in the knockouts, where Benfica outshot Inter, testing the keeper five separate times.

Look for the Eagles' attempt to emulate last season's performance once more, as they will not shy away from taking the shot.

Inter vs Benfica Tip 3: Over 3.5 Benfica Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365