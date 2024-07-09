Hull are reportedly close to selling two key players to Ipswich for £35M, with our expert backing the Tigers to improve on last year after this.

The Tigers are reportedly close to selling both Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves to Ipswich this summer, a move that’ll see them net a huge £35m according to reports.

This deal, should it go through, would see Hull net a massive windfall, one they can use to propel themselves to a better finish than the one they managed in the 2023/24 campaign.

Hull City 2024/25 Championship Odds

Odds courtesy of William Hill. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Championship 2024/25 Outright Market Hull City Odds Championship Winner 22/1 Championship Promotion 7/1 Top Six Finish 3/1 Top Two Finish 12/1

Jaden and Jacob Jumping Ship

As already stated, both Greaves and Philogene look set to move to Ipswich in a £35m deal, one that’d be the seventh-highest in Championship history once it goes through.

These will be two big misses for Hull going into next season, which is especially relevant for Philogene, who managed 18 GA in just 32 games last term.

He was one of the best talents in the league in 2023/24, with Greaves also impressing as the 23-year-old’s performances helped Hull finish seventh, narrowly missing out on the playoffs in the process.

The duo leaving will leave two big holes in Hull’s team, however this shouldn’t put you off backing them, especially given the windfall they’re set to receive from selling them.

Tigers Tallying up Transfer Kitty

A £35M total for Philogene and Greaves would be one of the biggest deals in Championship history, one that’ll see Hull boast one of the biggest transfer budgets in the entire league.

They won’t be able to spend all of this money due to FFP purposes, however they should easily be able to replace Philogene and Greaves with the money they’re receiving for the duo.

The Tigers already boast a strong squad, one that was able to finish just three points off the playoffs last season.

The likes of Ryan Giles, Alfie Jones, Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Abdulkadir Omur offer a steady, strong base for Hull to build around, a task they’ll be more than able to accomplish should they sell Philogene and Greaves.

Their odds of 3/1 to finish top six this season don’t look the most appetising, however a few smart transfers and a strong start following this will see their odds drop, with Hull looking a good price to make the playoffs come the end of 2024/25.