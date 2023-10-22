Hearts vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Bhoys to batter Hearts in Scottish Premiership

Our Scottish football betting expert offers his Hearts vs Celtic predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

Celtic have subscribed to the regularly scheduled programming in Scotland as they sit atop the league clear from Rangers by seven points and show little sign of losing their grip. They make the short journey down the M8 to take on Hearts in Edinburgh.

Hearts vs Celtic Betting Tips

Celtic to win by 2 or more goals @6/5 with bet365

Over 10 Match Corners @10/11 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @1/1 with bet365

Brendan Rodgers' return to the Bhoys has gone as expected, with few sides being able to challenge the might of Celtic. Hearts are doing as well as can be expected in a two-club league, but are yet to face either Rangers or Celtic till now.

Celtic cool, calm and collected

There is only so much that can be said about how far Celtic outclass the majority of sides in the Scottish Premiership, and this should well shine through against Hearts once again.

Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have seen Celtic win by two or more goals, with the most recent of these two matches being at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

Hearts are unlikely to put up too much of a fight, and bagging two goals has almost become the norm for the Bhoys.

The clash should prove no different as Celtic ease to a consummate victory.

Hearts vs Celtic Tip 1: Celtic to win by 2 or more goals @6/5 with bet365

Abundance of aerial chances

Both these sides seem to take their corner chances seriously, both earning an abundance in their matches, combining into what looks like a very valuable line in the match.

The average corners per match at Tynecastle Park is 13.75, this comfortably clearing the over-10 line.

Hearts see an average of 9.5 per home match, while Celtic only strengthen the case as they themselves earn around 5.25 per away match.

At near evens this over looks likely to come in and provides some intrinsic value to players looking for a bet for the match.

Hearts vs Celtic Tip 2: Over 10 Match Corners @10/11 with bet365

Celtic to break home fans ‘Hearts’

It is unlikely that Celtic will allow their opponents to get off the mark and give their home fans something to cheer for.

This was the case in the last two matches played in Edinburgh and looks set to continue once more as the Bhoys go from strength to strength in the league.

Whilst this hasn’t held true all that often in the league, Rodgers will be looking to tighten up the ship, especially considering their upcoming matches in the Champions League, where goal difference may end up proving crucial for the Scottish side.

This could be the catalyst for them to improve their clean sheet record, starting with one against Hearts.

Hearts vs Celtic Tip 3: Both Teams to Score - No @1/1 with bet365