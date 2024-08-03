Our expert offers his best Hearts vs Rangers predictions and betting tips for their SPFL opening at Tynecastle Park this afternoon.

Rangers kick off their 2024/25 SPFL campaign with a trip to Tynecastle Park to take on Hearts as they look to win their first title since 2021.

We’re expecting an entertaining affair between the two this afternoon, with a particular eye being cast on a specific, prolific scorer.

Hearts vs Rangers Betting Tips

Exciting Affair Expected

Rangers have seen a lot of goals during pre-season so far, with the Gers seeing both teams score and three or more goals in three of their four pre-season outings.

The same can also be said for Hearts, who’ve seen over 2.5 goals in every pre-season friendly so far, with both teams scoring in two of these three.

Games between these sides often see goals, with three of the last four between them at Tynecastle seeing over 2.5 goals, with four of the last seven between them seeing both teams score.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 1: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Shankland on the Scoresheet.

Lawrence Shankland was one of the best players in Scotland last term, with his form seeing him earn a place in Scotland’s squad for Euro 2024.

The forward scored 31 goals in 47 games for Hearts in all competitions last term, with 24 of these coming in the league.

He scored four goals in six games against Rangers last season, including in two of his side's three home games against the Gers.

Rangers’ defence has been leaky in pre-season, with Philippe Clement’s side conceding at least two in every game so far, thus we’re backing Shankland to find the net when the two sides meet later today.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 2: Lawrence Shankland to score anytime @ 8/5

Gers to Get Amongst Goals

Rangers were impressive in their wins last year, with the 2021 SPFL champions winning by at least one goal in 20 of their 27 victories in the league.

Their recent record against Hearts is also very good, with the Gers being unbeaten in all of their last 15 against today’s opponents, winning 12 of these.

Of these 12 wins, eight have been by more than one goal, with this being the case for five of their last six games at Tynecastle.

With this in mind, we’re siding with Rangers to get the job done in convincing fashion this afternoon.

Hearts vs Rangers Bet 3: Rangers -1 @ 6/4 with bet365