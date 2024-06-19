The Player of the Tournament award is one of the major player accolades for Euro 2024, with Germany's Kai Havertz looking an excellent price to win.

Kai Havertz had his best season for some time last campaign during his first year with Arsenal, with the forward seemingly having carried this form into the Euros so far.

Right now he is shaping up as one of the best and most instrumental players in this German side, and at 50/1 look a steal for a Player of the Tournament bet.

Havertz Primed for POTT Shot

The player of the tournament is almost always selected from the winning nation, and despite what many bookmakers think with France and England currently leading the betting, Germany have a fantastic chance.

Not only did they get the best start at the tournament out of virtually all sides, smashing Scotland 5-1, but the fact they're the hosts also plays a big part as well.

The hosts have reached the final in three of the last five Euros, with Portugal, France and England doing so in 2004, 2016 and 2020 respectively.

Thousands of the German faithful pack every stadium to the brim, hoping to spur their side onto victory no matter the opposition. This can make these sorts of games extremely daunting for the visit and give Germany that added edge.

Strong Start Gives Gunners Man Edge

The Germans have a great chance of taking the trophy and if they are going to do so Kai Havertz must perform.

He is currently the only player from any of the favourite nations to have registered both a goal and an assist so far.

Minutes must also be factored in, and Havertz looks likely to be included in every single starting XI, giving him plenty of chances to drive up his contribution to the side.

Of course there are tonnes of great players at the Euros, but should Germany succeed, winning their record fourth championship, Havertz will have been instrumental, and at 50/1 the price is simply too good to pass up.