Harry Maguire Next Club Odds: West Ham favourites to seal transfer of Man United ace

Our expert brings you the latest on Harry Maguire’s next club odds, with West Ham favourites to sign the England international.

Harry Maguire has long been subject of criticism since his move to Man United from Leicester in 2019, and following United stripping him of the captaincy this month, it seems his time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end.

Harry Maguire Next Club Odds

Team Odds West Ham 7/4 Man Utd 9/4 Tottenham 6/1 Chelsea 8/1 Any Saudi Arabian Team 16/1

West Ham @7/4

The Hammers seem to have been making a lot of noise surrounding this move in recent weeks, openly being in serious talks with United.

Initially looking for a loan deal, to help with the massive wage bill he would incur, but this seems to have fallen through in favour of a £40m price tag.

The deal looks like it could get done, with West Ham having the funds after the record sale of Declan Rice, but will then spend it on the 30 year old centre-half, regularly critiqued for his speed and agility?

The only thing that appears to be holding up the sale is his immense wage packet that has left West Ham unsure about the signing. At present Maguire earns around £10m per year at United and would reportedly want an increase on this should he end up leaving.

Man Utd @9/4

Despite the club's, fans', managers and ,perhaps his own, discontentment at United, Maguire could well end up staying.

If he were to stay it would mainly be as a backup defender, a role he has occupied for much of last season, all while collecting a pretty penny.

So far West Ham seem to be the only club seriously considering signing him and if this falls through, another may not come in at all, which will leave United potentially having to pay his reported £10m annual wage.

While it would be far from the ideal place for him, it may end up being his only option as the transfer window winds down.

Tottenham @6/1

Despite no official bid, it has been rumoured that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on the experienced defender.

They could well come into play later on if other bids fall through, as Spurs are possibly one of the only clubs able to afford his wage.

He would likely play alongside the impressive Cristian Romero, with Ange Postecoglou, the new Spurs manager, potentially looking to put his own spin on the side.

Spurs have made no serious move towards him as of yet, but this could change as the season approaches.

Chelsea @8/1

Chelsea seem to have recently entered into the foray after a season ending injury to Wesley Fofana, and the considerable selling escapade they Blues have been on.

Moving on both Kalidou Koulibaly and César Azpilicueta has left them short at the back, and Mauricio Pochettino's side may need some bolstering in the position.

Maguire could be the man to do so, but no doubt the issues with some of his performances could follow him there.

However again, they are another one of the sides in the mix who could afford to pay his inflated wages.

Any Saudi Arabian Team @16/1

The recent exodus of players from the top flight around the league could well find its way onto Harry Maguire.

Desperate for any big names, the Saudis have been throwing money around taking players from seemingly all of Europe’s top five leagues.

With his massive wage, this could be an option for him, with few other clubs being able and or willing to pay so much for the England international.

Nevertheless anything can happen, especially where the Saudi league is concerned.

How does Next Club Betting Work?

Next club betting has become extremely popular in recent times, especially whilst the transfer windows are open, as bettors everywhere look to bet on where their favourite players will end up.

The way that next club betting works is that the player must have signed and be on the clubs books by 03/09/2023, the end of the summer transfer window.

Therefore, the player must have officially signed for the club you have bet on before this date for your bet to win.

If the player hasn't officially signed for the club you have bet on, then you will lose your wager, even if they then go onto sign for them at a later date.