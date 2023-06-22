Our betting expert brings you the latest Harry Kane next club odds with analysis of each potential move for the England Captain.

Harry Kane looks set to be the best English striker for a generation, and could surpass the great Alan Shearer as the Premier Leagues best striker. But with Tottenham Hotspur in shambles, he could be set for a move elsewhere.

Harry Kane Next Club Odds

Club Odds Tottenham 4/7 Real Madrid 3/1 Man Utd 5/1

Kane is weighing his options, he will no doubt want to stay in the Premier League and attempt to beat Shearer's record, so to lay claim to the best striker ever in the league, but will this hold true if he never wins a trophy.

Trophyless for his whole career, and this is unlikely to change should he stay at Spurs, Harry Kane certainly has a lot to think about as we head into the summer transfer window.

Tottenham @ 4/7

Spurs currently head the betting for Harry Kane’s next club, but this primarily down to a distinct lack of rumours, interest or anything else from other suitors right now.

No club has put in a bid as yet, as the rumour mill circulates around him.

With this in mind, he may well end up at Tottenham if no one can muster the funds to sign him for what is set to be at least a £100m price tag.

Furthermore if he stays at Spurs, while he may not win a trophy, he will be able to stay where he has spent most of his career, and is comfortable.

Perhaps most importantly he will be able to carry on his drive to break Shearer's goalscoring record of 260m, which he is only 47 goals off of, sitting at 213.

Tottenham is the safe option but transfers have failed to materialise before and could be the case again.

Real Madrid @ 3/1

Los Blancos seem to be another club who could do with a world class striker like Harry Kane, having recently parted ways with Frenchman and club hero Karim Benzema.

His departure has signalled that Real are in the market for a top class striker, and Kane could easily fill this role.

What’s more is that Spurs have openly said that clubs outside of England would have to pay less than those within the Premier League. This could well tempt Real into entering the fray.

There are however, rumours surrounding Kylian Mbappe and Real also, him and Kane being mutually exclusive. Kane possibly represents the shorter term but cheaper option, as Mbappe could cost upwards of €200m.

In need of a front man Real could prove an excellent option for Kane, but it would take him away from the Premier League and the goalscoring record that he could well want to stick around for.

Man Utd @ 5/1

Manchester United are certainly making a lot of noise in the transfer window, pursuing many different players, with Harry Kane being one such of these.

The Red Devils are missing out on a target man sort of striker, with their loaning of Wout Werghorst, going down like a lead balloon.

Kane could be their man to lead the line and pair up with an in-form Marcus Rashford as well as United’s other host of forwards players.

However Man Utd will have to get ready to pay the increased signing fee for an English team, of well above £100m. However, it would allow for Kane to continue his drive towards the scoring record, so as to cement himself as the best striker ever in the league.

The allure of trophies is also there with United having won the League Cup and made it to the final of the FA Cup this season, as well as being in the Champions League next year.

How does Next Club Betting Work

Next club betting has become extremely popular in recent times, especially with the advent of transfer rumours, insider info and of course Fabrizio Romano.

The way that next club betting works with bet365, is that the player must have signed and be on the clubs books by 03/09/2023, the first day of many European Leagues.

Therefore the player must have officially signed for the club you have bet on before this date for your wager to win.

If the player hasn't officially signed for the club you have bet on, then you will lose your wager, even if they then go onto sign for them at a later date.