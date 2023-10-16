Greece vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Evens Tips for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Greece vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips, as the side meet for their Euro 2024 qualifier in Athens.

Both the Greeks and the Dutch find themselves in a precarious position in the groups. The Netherlands sit just three points behind Greece, with a game in hand, as the three points from this match could prove crucial, as the side meet in Athens.

Greece vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to Win @10/11 with bet365

Over 1 Netherlands Goal @11/10 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Greek national team have been the shocks of the qualifiers and could be looking to emulate their run of 2004 that saw them claim the trophy. The Dutch realistically need to claim all three points here, not wanting to leave anything to chance.

Dutch destroyers

Despite the Netherlands having had a tough time of it in 2023, this could be due to their calibre of opponent always being tough, yet they have defeated every single side ranked outside of the top #20 that they have faced.

The Greeks will be disappointed with their #51st rank yet, they should well struggle against what is proving to be a capable Dutch side.

This held true last time out where Greece were defeated by the Oranje 3-0 a mere month ago, and one that should hold true in the reverse clash in Athens.

Crucially the Dutch need to win this match, lest they leave the last qualification spot in the hands of Greece and will be hoping for a slip on their part, with the French having already secured the top spot in the group.

Three points are a must for Ronald Koeman’s side and this will put the fire in their bellies as they look to claim the win.

Greece vs Netherlands Tip 1: Netherlands to Win @10/11 with bet365

The Flying Dutchmen firing them in

The Netherlands will be looking to secure a comfortable win against the outmatched Greek side, and nothing will help this more than scoring at least two goals.

This has been the story of every single Dutch win this year, where they have hit the over one goal line in every single one.

Also holding true in their losses to Croatia and Italy where they netted two before ultimately being surmounted.

With mounds of goal scoring potential and a disparate opponent look for the Dutch to put the hammer down and bag a few goals to aid their cause.

Greece vs Netherlands Tip 2: Over 1 Netherlands Goal @11/10 with bet365

Right back in the action

Denzel Dumfries has been a mainstay of the Dutch squad ever since his emergence as a top tier right back, at PSV.

With this he has brought a forwards thinking style that is characteristic of most right back now, something he has been propelled into by Koemans three back formation with him as a right wing back.

This has seen him pick up the ball far higher up the pitch and be presented with a host of shooting opportunities.

Getting one on target shouldn’t prove too much of a challenge for this talented player especially with much of the attention of the Greek defence being directed elsewhere.

Greece vs Netherlands Tip 3: Denzel Dumfries 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365