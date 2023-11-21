Greece vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: France Backed at 13/8 in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Greece vs France predictions and betting tips as the two meet in Athens for their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

France secured their place in Euro 2024 in style, winning each and every single game. They will be welcomed by the Greeks, who will hope to throw a wrench in the works and hold onto their slim possibility of still qualifying.

Greece vs France Betting Tips

Greece can only qualify should they defeat the French and if Gibraltar pulls off a miracle and defeats the Netherlands. While stranger things have happened in football, even this seems a stretch.

Easy in Athens

France has been conducting their business with consummate ease in the group, winning every single match, including defeating Greece 1-0, last time out.

They are unlikely to be hampered, by this Greek side, and will not want to take their foot off the gas.

Having won six of their seven games in the group with a clean sheet they will not want to lose this record to a Greek side without a notable striker in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

How many the French may put past them one can only wonder, having put 14 past Gibraltar last time out, yet their conceding seems a far-flung prospect.

Greece vs France Tip 1: France to Win to Nil @13/8 with bet365

Giroud increasing his tally out front

Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time record goalscorer in last year's World Cup, and while Kylian Mbappe may be on track to take this accolade, Giroud is doing his best to maintain his scoring and increase the target for him.

This included bagging two off the bench against Gibraltar, and six goals in his last five games.

Given France has already qualified he could well find his way into the starting XI as rotations take over.

Even without this, he is perfectly capable of having two shots on target, as he has averaged 1.7 per game for France in the qualifiers.

Be it with his head or lethal left foot Giroud will look to increase his record against Greece.

Greece vs France Tip 2: Olivier Giroud 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Interesting record brings 1st half into play

Normally the second half of games hold the most goals, as sides tire or eventually figure out their opponents. The Greeks on the other hand appear to start slow and then form up in the second period.

This has resulted in them conceding more goals in the first than they have in the second half of matches, conceding 25% more here.

France seems to be able to score whenever and wherever they want, as goals in their games are split down the middle 50/50.

The onus for goals will be on the French and Greece’s susceptibilities in the first half could result in the majority of the goals being scored here.

Greece vs France Tip 3: Half with Most Goals - 1st Half @21/20 with bet365