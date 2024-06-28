Three anytime foalscorer bets to back for this weekend's Euro 2024 Round of 16 Action

Ahead of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 starting, our expert has picked out three goalscorer bets to back, with Pedri, Palmer and Fullkrug all highlighted.

We have finally reached the knockout stages of Euro 2024, and with four games coming our way over the weekend, we have picked out three players with the best chances of scoring.

Goalscorer Tips - Euro 2024

Niclas Fullkrug to Score against Denmark - @2/1 with Sky Bet

Cole Palmer to Score against Slovakia - @2/1 with Sky Bet

Pedri to Score against Georgia - @10/3 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Fullkrug flying from the bench

Niclas Fullkrug has been Germany’s prime bench warrior of late, coming on scoring crucial goals for his side, and currently sitting second in the Golden Boot race with two goals to his name.

His recent performances may well have been enough to earn him a spot in the starting XI, but even if he doesn’t he is always a threat off the bench, always being the next man up for Die Mannschaft.

His target man stature and style of play offers the Germans a new outlet, one that has worked well for them of late, and if he can score two goals in a mere 73 minutes worth of action, imagine what he could do with 90 minutes.

Regardless of his role in the side, he looks like a great option to bag a goal for the Germans.

Palmer picking up the Slack

It is no secret that the Three Lions have been lacklustre to this point, and yet one small ray of sunshine was Cole Palmer's performances off the bench against Slovenia.

So much so that the 22-year-old was praised by legendary striker Marco Van Basten publicly.

If this wasn’t enough to convince Gareth Southgate to start him Phil Foden’s departure from the England side for home, has left a gap in the side that needs filling, with Palmer being the logical choice.

His 22 goals for Chelsea this year ranked him among one of the best players in the country and demonstrates a clear ability score, he just needs a chance.

Pedri Performing in the deep

Despite Pedri being La Roja's premier midfielder, he seems to have his eye in for goal, as this could come to fruition against Georgia.

He ranks second in xG for the side, with 0.5 per 90 minutes and has averaged 1.4 shots on target across each of the three matches to this point.

A to score from outside the box may not be the worst idea either, as he will regularly pick up the ball in the deep and may wish to test his luck, but fans will need to wait for this market to open closer to the game.

Pedri is trying his luck more and more with each passing game, and this must surely pay off for him soon.