Gibraltar vs Wales Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/5 Burns to strike in comfortable Dragons win

Our football betting expert offers his Gibraltar vs Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly this Thursday evening.

Defeat on penalties to Poland in their Euro 2024 play-off final means this round of international friendlies is a case of what might have been for Wales, with little for Rob Page’s men to play for.

However, they could still have plenty to cheer about when they face one of the lowest ranked sides in the world in Gibraltar on Thursday, with the minnows ranked 203rd out of 210.

Gibraltar vs Wales Betting Tips

Wales to win to nil @ 1/4 with bet365

Under 3.5 Goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Wes Burns to score anytime @ 7/5 with bet365

Dragons can dominate contest

Despite losing their last international fixture in heartbreaking circumstances, Wales are in very strong form heading into this encounter and should be able to get the job done against Gibraltar.

Page’s men have lost just one of their last eight and this run includes a 4-0 victory over Los Llanis in October, as well as impressive victories over Croatia (2-1) and Finland (4-1).

Gibraltar have lost each of their last 13 fixtures in all competitions, including a record 14-0 defeat to France, while Julio Cesar Ribas’ side have also failed to score in any of these 13 matches and so finding the net on Thursday looks unlikely.

Gibraltar vs Wales Tip 1: Wales to win to nil @ 1/4 with bet365

Los Llanis can restrict Welsh attack

Gibraltar may have conceded an astonishing 37 goals across their last eight games, but their recent showings have shown steady signs of improvement in defence and could frustrate the Welsh at times.

Los Llanis restricted Lithuania to two 1-0 victories before frustrating a Germany-bound Scotland side who had to battle to a 2-0 victory on Monday night.

Wales have netted in five of their last six and should continue this strong scoring streak but, with just one of these results seeing the Dragons net more than three goals, a lower margin of victory could be in store.

Gibraltar vs Wales Tip 2: Under 3.5 Goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Burns can open national account

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two nations, Page should be expected to name a more inexperienced starting XI as he looks to bleed in fresh players to the national set-up.

This could give opportunities for the less relied upon forwards to showcase their talents and one man who could grab his first international goal is Ipswich Town star Wes Burns.

The 29-year-old helped guide the Tractor Boys to promotion to the Premier League last season and, with a goal and two assists across his last four competitive appearances, the forward looks in good form to contribute in front of goal.

Gibraltar vs Wales Tip 3: Wes Burns to score anytime @ 7/5 with bet365