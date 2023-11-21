Gibraltar vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Gibraltar vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips as the sides meet for their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Netherlands are a mere point away from securing their place in Euro 2024, as they simply must surpass the tiny principality of Gibraltar. Gibraltar lost their last game 14-0 to France and could be in for more pain as they welcome more football royalty.

Gibraltar vs France Betting Tips

Under 5 Netherlands Goals @5/4 with bet365

Tjay de Barr 0.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365

Under 12 Netherlands Corners @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reasonable not outlandish

Despite many thinking this could be another blowout, Gibraltar have kept it reasonable at home, losing all but none by major margins, and this looks set to continue as the Netherlands may rest on their laurels.

At home they have never conceded more than four goals, holding both France and Greece to just three.

While one would be hesitant to call it a fortress, they certainly don’t let the game too far away from them at home.

The Dutch have also never scored more than three goals in any of their games and could be inclined to keep it equally low, needing only to draw, and not wishing to embarrass their opponents like the French did.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Tip 1: Under 5 Netherlands Goals @5/4 with bet365

A shot isn’t too much to manage

At home, the Gibraltans will want to give their fans some hope, and while they may well end up being handled summarily, a shot shouldn’t be too much to manage.

Tjay de Barr is technically their best player, having played for Wycombe Wanderers, and a shot will certainly be within his repertoire.

This can be blocked, missed, hit the target, rattle the woodwork or be saved by the keeper, it does not matter, so long as the shot is attempted.

For a simple shot, from a striker no less, to be at near evens provides some decent value, as even Gibraltar should be able to manage on and if they do so de Barr is the man to take it on.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Tip 2: Tjay de Barr 0.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365

Misley from the corners

Despite the Oranje being tipped to dominate the game, the line of 12 corners is nearly astronomical regardless of the opposition, and this brings the under well into play.

Even in the most mismatched of games, one would struggle to see one side earn 12 corners, and no side has earned more than 12 in any of their travels to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar vs Netherlands Tip 3: Under 12 Netherlands Corners @11/10 with bet365