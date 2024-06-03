Germany vs Ukraine Predictions and Betting tips: 3/1 goalscorer in wake-up call for Euro hosts

Our football betting expert offers his Germany vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly this week.

Euro 2024 hosts Germany begin their final preparations for the tournament on Monday when they host Ukraine. This is the first of two warm-up clashes for Die Mannschaft boss Julian Nagelsmann, who has turned things around after Hansi Flick’s departure.

Germany vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Ukraine qualified for the Euros through the play-offs but they had a solid qualifying campaign which saw them challenge England and finish level on points with Italy. They could surprise a few at this tournament, while they’ll be a tough challenge for the tournament hosts on Monday.

Back goals in Nurnberg

Germany produced a couple of eye-catching wins against France and the Netherlands in March but they were awful throughout 2023 off the back of World Cup disappointment.

Germany have managed to keep just one clean sheet across their last 12 games, a run which includes a 3-3 draw with Ukraine. To their credit, Nagelsmann’s side have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games, so they continue to look strong going forward.

Encounters between these two tend to see goals, with 13 scored in three meetings since October 2020. Ukraine also head into this friendly with seven of their last 10 internationals seeing both teams score, so back goals when these two meet again.

Germany vs Ukraine Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 8/11 with bet365

Short-handed Germans could struggle

Germany’s first Euro 2024 warm-up comes less than 48 hours after the Champions League final and that leaves them without a few players. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is an absentee they can likely cope with, but Toni Kroos and Niclas Fullkrug are bigger gaps to fill.

Kroos returned from international retirement in March and he was key to Germany’s two victories. Fullkrug is a great option off the bench for Germany, scoring the winner with five minutes to go against the Dutch in their last game.

Without that pair, Germany could struggle. Ukraine have lost only once under manager Serhiy Rebrov and he guided them to two victories in March to make the Euros. With Germany winning only four of their last 14 games, Ukraine look like a good bet to avoid defeat.

Germany vs Ukraine Tip 2: Ukraine Double Chance @ 13/8 with bet365

Dovbyk to build on fine season

Artem Dovbyk is coming off a fantastic season with Girona, which saw him score 24 times in La Liga. He was key to their Champions League push, but that hasn’t been enough for him to nail down a spot in Ukraine’s starting lineup just yet.

Dovbyk scored the winner against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Ukraine’s playoff semi-final and he’s scored seven times in his last 22 appearances for Ukraine. The forward should get a chance to impress ahead of the Euros and he comes into this clash in great nick. With 10 goals in nine games since the last international break, he heads into this match in fantastic form.

Germany vs Ukraine Tip 3: Artem Dovbyk to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365