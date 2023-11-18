Germany vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips in International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers his Germany vs Turkey predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet for an international friendly this weekend.

Both Germany and Turkey have already earned their place in Euro 2024, the Germans courtesy of hosting and the Turkish via an impressive performance in the groups. The sides now meet in an international friendly at the Olympiastadion.

Germany vs Turkey Betting Tips

Germany to Win & Both Teams to Score @8/5 with BetMGM

Karem Aktürkoglu 0.5+ Shots on Target @29/20 with BetMGM

Leroy Sané 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with BetMGM

Germany were having a dismal run recently going five games without a win and seeing their international ranking take a huge hit, falling to #16 in the world. Not something they will have wanted heading into an international tournament at home.

This all while Turkey’s stock continues to rise, unbeaten on the continent in the last five, claiming the top spot in their qualifying group as well. This could well be either side's last chance to face some top-calibre opposition before the tournament, and both will want to impress.

German efficiency enough, but lacking

Despite a bad run of form the Germans, they appear to be turning it around, having defeated the French side to kick off a run of three games unbeaten.

With the wind in their sails and the impressive talent the squad possesses, they should have enough to surpass Turkey.

However, there is certainly room for both teams to get on the scoresheet in this clash, with Germany having failed to keep a clean sheet since March 25th. Made even worse when considering the calibre of their opposition including the likes of Poland, Mexico and the USA.

Turkey only aids in this possibility as well, having scored at least one goal in every single game they have played since losing away to Croatia back in March also.

The Germans, on home soil, will back themselves to get the win, yet not before Turkey gives their travelling fans something to cheer for, and one can bet they will fill their allocation.

Germany vs Turkey Tip 1: Germany to Win & Both Teams to Score @8/5 with BetMGM

Attacking Aktürkoglu to threaten

Karem Aktürkoglu has impressed so far this season in his efforts for club and country, and one could see his name being the first on the team sheet.

The winger has been a mainstay of the Galatasaray side starting 11 of the 12 games, as well as every game for his country.

This should bring ample opportunity for him to fire a shot goalwards and test Andre ter Stegen in goal.

He has been averaging 1.1 shots on target per game at the club level, increasing this to 1.3 for his nation, as he will be their main attacking threat in the match.

Look for him to continue this form and register at least one shot on target in the match.

Germany vs Turkey Tip 2: Karem Aktürkoglu 0.5+ Shots on Target @29/20 with BetMGM

Sané keeps shooting

Leroy Sané has been known to the footballing world for a long time now as a player who enjoys taking the burden of attacking himself, to put it politely, and this will no doubt be the same in this match.

Only aided by the fact that Germany are without an internationally renowned striker right now, forcing Sané to step up in this absence.

For Bayern Munich, he has been seeing an average of 1.5 shots on target per game, as his efforts for his club have obviously been tempered by a certain Harry Kane being their main attacking threat.

Nevertheless averaging at least two shots on target every other game, while contending with Kane is a signal of his intent, something that will no doubt carry over into his national team escapades.

He has started in six of the last seven games for Germany and should be included in the starting XI once again.

Germany vs Turkey Tip 3: Leroy Sané 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with BetMGM