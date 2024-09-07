Germany vs Hungary Predictions and Betting Tips: Hungary in the Hunt

Our football betting expert offers his Germany vs Hungary predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturdays Nations League A clash at 19:45.

Germany and Hungary were compatriots in Group A of Euro 2024 and now must prepare to face each other in the top tier of the Nations League.

As with any group stage, early points are crucial, and the Hungarians could be looking for some payback after a 2-0 defeat, at German hands, ended their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages last time out.

Germany vs Hungary Betting Tips

Hungary for Revenge

Despite losing to Germany last time out, as recently as a few months ago, much has changed in the German set-up, not to mention the Nations League being famous for upsets, something the Hungarians have been able to capitalise upon in the past and will look to do so again.

So much so that the last time these two met in section A of this tournament, the Magyars did the double on Die Mannschaft, famously beating the Germans 1-0 on their own turf.

These results came a mere two years ago and will live long in the Hungarian's memory, many of whom featured in these matches.

The 2-0 loss they faced at the German's hands at the Euros ended their dreams of knockout football, but this side is set to be much changed, and this could open the door for Hungary.

As the German squad has undergone some changes, seeing Manuel Neuer make way. But, perhaps more importantly, the backline looks diminished, with no Antonio Rudiger, leaving the second spot at centre-half wide open.

The Real Madrid man was a rock at the back, and without the calming presence of Neuer, it could be a precarious defence, allowing Hungary something to seize upon.

Nations League football always holds room for some shocks and Hungary could be on their way to securing one against an unsettled German side.

Szoboszlai Striking Them Home

Dominik Szoboszlai is the most high-profile player in this Hungary side, and the Liverpool central attacking midfielder does not shy away from the limelight, always trying to earn something for his side.

Across the Euros, the most recent outing for the Hungarians, he averaged 2.0 shots per game; something he then bettered in their clash at the tourney as he targeted the goal three times in the match.

Taking a starring attacking role in his national colours is something he is used to, and is expected of him, and he will look to fire a few shots goalwards in this meeting.

Magyars Putting it in the Mixer

Germany will likely have a lot of the ball in the clash, but the bookies look to be seriously underestimating the Hungarian's ability, and three corners should prove relatively easy for them.

This is something they have earned in all three of their most recent meetings with Julian Nagelsmann's side, both at the Euros and in their 2022 Nations League clashes.

Three corners in a match is more than attainable, even by a side that may not have all that much possession, as the Magyars may well end up being.

