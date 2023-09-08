Our betting expert offers his Spain vs Georgia predictions and betting tips as La Roja travel to Tbilisi for their next Euro 2024 qualifer.

Spain have only played twoEuro 2024 qualifiers to date, but having lost one of these they find themselves adrift in the group, while Georgia head into today's game in second place, something that means Spain will need a result against these to begin their route to the Euro’s

Georgia vs Spain Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rodri 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 2.5 Shots @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Georgia Corners @5/6 with bet365

Rodri Racking them up

Rodri is comfortably one of the best players this Spain side currently possesses, with many of the old guard having moved on or retired from the international game.

It is unusual for the onus to be on the CDM to turn goal scorer, Rodri has not shied away from this, especially in his role at Manchester City.

Across his first four matches in the Premier League, he has had a total of five shots on target, averaging well above one a game, netting twice in the process.

He is likely to bring this form into his international side and will look to test the keeper, in lieu of a star striker up front for La Roja.

Georgia vs Spain Tip 1: Rodri 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Khvicha Keeps Firing

Kvaratskhelia was a revelation for Napoli last season and aided the side to their first Scudetto since 1990, and has then become a mainstay of their international side.

He definitely has a tendency to fire goalwards often, be this an innate faith in himself or a perceived lack of other options, he keeps the goalies on their toes with shots from all over the park.

In his first outing after injury for Napoli he had five shots in the match, and in his season in the Serie A, he averaged 3.12 shots per match.

His record for Georgia is also good, with 'Kvaradona' managing 13 shots across the three games at an average of 4.3 per match.

All signs seem to point towards the fact that he will hit this line comfortably, and with his side very much being the underdogs here, he may feel he needs to make something happen leading to this.

Georgia vs. Spain Tip 2: Kvaratskhelia 2.5 Shots @5/6 with bet365

Low Line looking good for Georgia

Corners are often an integral part of many less talented sides' games, with the ability to score from set pieces being a great way of putting themselves in the match.

And with this line being a mere two corners, something that even the lowliest of sides should be able to manage against any side.

Spain isn’t without their defensive instabilities either conceding six corners to Norway and three to Scotland, both of which would see this line come in comfortably for Georgia.

Georgia vs Spain Tip 3: Over 2 Georgia Corners @5/6 with bet365