Galatasaray vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting tips: 31/20 Result tipped in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Galatasaray vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Manchester United sit bottom of Champions League Group A heading into the final two rounds and they are in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes of qualifying alive, but a trip to Istanbul could be a fiery affair.

Galatasaray vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with BetMGM

Galatasaray to win @ 31/20 with BetMGM

Mauro Icardi to score @ 29/20 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals galore in Istanbul

Galatasaray and Manchester United played out a five-goal thriller at Old Trafford last month and another high-scoring match is expected when they renew acquaintances in Istanbul.

The Turkish side have seen 16 goals in their four Champions League group games and three of them have produced at least four goals, while United’s continental assignments have averaged five goals-per-game so far and over 3.5 goals has landed in three of them.

Both sides have conceded more than two goals-per-game on average in this competition and, with United in desperate need of a win to keep their qualification hopes alive, Wednesday’s meeting should be an open affair.

Galatasaray vs Man Utd Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with BetMGM

Aslanlar to come up trumps

Galatasaray won 3-2 at Old Trafford earlier this season and Okan Buruk’s side look good value to take all three points in Istanbul after putting in some excellent home performances this season.

Aslanlar have won nine of their 11 competitive home games and their only defeat came to Bayern Munich.

They have scored 23 goals at the Rams Global Stadium and face a visiting side that have shipped eight goals in two Champions League away games this season, losing on both occasions.

The Red Devils have lost nine of their 19 competitive matches this term and have rarely put in a performance worthy of a win. Their Champions League dreams could come to an abrupt end in Istanbul.

Galatasaray vs Man Utd Tip 2: Galatasaray to win @ 31/20 with BetMGM

Icardi can punish Red Devils again

Mauro Icardi scored the winner at Old Trafford last month just three minutes after missing a penalty and the former Inter Milan and PSG striker can strike again on home soil.

Icardi has scored nine of Galatasaray’s 23 goals at the Rams Global Stadium this season and has 16 goals in 21 appearances this season.

He scored once and assisted two more in their 4-0 win over Alanyaspor at the weekend and he could help his side to another three points on Wednesday.

Galatasaray vs Man Utd Tip 3: Mauro Icardi to score @ 29/20 with BetMGM