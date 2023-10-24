Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Bayern Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips for a Champions League Group A Clash.

The two leaders of Group A in the Champions League are set to clash now as Galatasaray play host to German Champions, Bayern Munich. Two points separate Munich from the Turkish side, as this clash could prove crucial towards the end of the group stages.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

The two sides lead ahead of FC Copenhagen and Manchester United in the groups and one would fancy them to be the two qualifiers from here, lest United up their game massively.

With the knockouts squarely in their sights, this match could prove far more crucial to Galatasaray than many expected at the start. Any points here would place them in a decent position to fend off a late United challenge for the second spot, embattling their squad for this match.

Night for the Gala

Despite many seeing the German side dominating in this clash, one cannot underestimate the Turkish fans who will rally behind their club for this important match.

Turning the Rams Global Stadium into a hotbed of resentment and hostility, something that is sure to affect both the home and away sides, in very different manners.

This should spur the Gala on, and translate into some decent attacking periods from which corners could well be racked up.

They are averaging 6.75 corners per home match, having completed this line in 75% of their matches to this point.

With the rattling effect their fans have, Munich may well end up condensing large amounts of these as they struggle to contend with not only the support but also the host of decent attacking players the Turkish sides possess.

The likes of Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi, both well-versed in this competition will carry the threat forwards and earn them the corners.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Over 3 Galatasaray Corners @5/6 with bet365

Kimmich running the game

Joshua Kimmich has long been the mainstay of Bayern’s side, ever since his emergence as a right-back all those years ago, and now with the addition of Harry Kane to this side, he has seen his efforts come to fruition.

His stats give an insight into his potential to assist on Tuesday evening. He currently has three on year and has an xA (expected assists) of 3.1.

Further to this, he has created 24 chances so far on the season, the most on the team, with three of these being classified as big.

He will no doubt reprise his role in the middle looking to open up windows for his side to bag some goals, something he has been doing all season, and will carry into the Champions League.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Joshua Kimmich to Assist @3/1 with bet365

Demirbay drawing the wrong kind of attention

Kerem Demirbay completed his move to Turkey in the summer and has already become a core part of the side, likely to be included in the lineup for Tuesday.

With this, however, has come a host of fouls, some of which will no doubt catch the referee's attention.

He is averaging 4.5 fouls per 90 minutes so far, something that could well increase as he is faced with a talent squad prone to running rings around their opponents.

He may well also feel hard done to, having spent much of his career in Germany, struggling against the might of Bayern, only to have to face them once again with his new club.

Resentment may be harboured and come out against them in this Champions League clash.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Kerem Demirbay to be Booked @15/8 with bet365