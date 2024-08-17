Gaffers on the Go: Three Best Next Manager to Leave Punts

The Premier League returns on Friday, and our expert takes a closer look at the managers who could be on the chopping block in a few weeks time.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has just signed a new deal, while Marco Silva has plenty of credit in the bank having enjoyed some excellent seasons with the Cottagers.

But, while their jobs are relatively safe, many of their contemporaries do not have the same security.

Some Premier League bosses will leave their roles very early on and we have three selections for who could be the first manager to depart.

Next Manager Sacked Odds

Manager Odds Eddie Howe (Fav) 6/1 Nuno Espirito Santo 10/1 Steve Cooper 12/1

Eddie Howe @ 6/1 with Sky Bet

In a different sense to the first two selections, Eddie Howe’s departure will be his choice and his only.

He has worked miracles at Newcastle, leading them to the Champions League and finishing seventh last term, so he has plenty of credit in the bank.

However, those achievements have not gone unnoticed and it has been rumoured that he is England’s number one choice to replace Gareth Southgate as the national team manager.

Lee Carsley has been given interim control for now, so it could pay to see how he fares in September’s Nations League matches.

However, if things go wrong for the Three Lions in those clashes with Republic of Ireland and Finland, the FA may waste no time in stepping up their pursuit of Howe, making him a viable selection in this market.

Nuno Espirito Santo @ 10/1 with Sky Bet

Nottingham Forest avoided the drop by just six points last term, but it could be argued that they only survived due to the three relegated sides - specifically Luton who won just one of their final 17 league games of the season - being much worse than the Reds and not because they improved after appointing Nuno Espirito Santo in December.

The Portuguese has won just seven of his 25 matches in charge of the Tricky Trees and the Reds have tasted victory in only three of their last 14 competitive games. If that form continues it could be a season to forget at the City Ground.

The signings of Elliot Anderson and Jota Silva are exciting, but both are relatively unproven and represent a risk.

They open the season with winnable games against Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves, but if they fare badly in those ties Nuno could begin to feel the heat.

Steve Cooper @ 12/1 with Sky Bet

Leicester are the red-hot favourites for relegation and as a result new boss Steve Cooper could be under pressure at the King Power Stadium before even getting the dugout warm.

An opening clash with top-four chasing Spurs could set the tone for their season as a heavy defeat looks on the cards and, with away trips to Fulham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal amongst their first six games, alongside visits from Aston Villa and Everton, it is not out of the question that the Foxes could be on zero points ahead of their seventh league match of the season.

Cooper is a legend at Leicester’s rivals Nottingham Forest, so the fans will not be patient should things start going wrong at the King Power and the Foxes boss looks a real option to be the first manager to leave this term.