Fulham vs Rotherham Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Rotherham predictions and betting tips as Craven Cottage hosts their FA Cup Cup on Friday.

Fulham got off lightly in the grand scheme of things having only to host the Championship side Rotherham in the FA Cup third round, whilst many of their top-flight compatriots must battle their kin.

Fulham vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Over 3.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Over 2 Rotherham Corners @5/4 with bet365

Over 1 Fulham Card @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fulham have been notoriously hot and cold this season, claiming big wins before losing in dismal circumstances. Yet, it is not going much better for Rotherham, down the bottom of the Championship.

Goals in abundance, for both sides

Neither side has been circumspect when it has come to goals this term, and one can see this continuing into their Friday night match.

Four of the Millers' last six away games have seen the over three goals line hit, them doing the majority of the conceding in these, as should be the case against the Cottagers.

Fulham have already proved their impressive goal-scoring ability, bagging back-to-back 5-0 wins at the start of December.

Both of these victories came at Craven Cottage, as they will no doubt be looking for more of the same as they host Rotherham.

Fulham vs Rotherham Tip 1: Over 3.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Millers grinding out the game

The magic of the cup cannot be understated and the Millers will be looking to capitalise upon this, and set pieces could be a way to do so.

Rotherham will be in for a battle at Craven Cottage, and should they wish to earn anything from the game, they will be required to press their attacking intent and from this earn some corners from the game.

They have been averaging 3.15 corners per away game, yet have seen the over-two line hit in 62% of their matches on the road.

A side having three or more corners is a small feat in a game, and with odds of just above even, this presents some serious value for us.

Fulham vs Rotherham Tip 2: Over 2 Rotherham Corners @5/4 with bet365

Cottage of Cards

Despite there being a Championship side in the match, Fulham may well end up earning much of the referee's attention.

They have been particularly bad offenders in the Premier League earning 2.55 cards per game, and have hit the over-one-card line in three-quarters of their matches to this point.

Two cards are a standard fare for any side in any football match and Fulham could well get drawn back into this boisterous Championship style of play by Rotherham.

Fulham vs Rotherham Tip 3: Over 1 Fulham Card @6/5 with bet365