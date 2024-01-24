Fulham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/5 Reds ace can make his mark in Carabao Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Liverpool take a 2-1 lead to West London after recovering from being a goal down in the first leg at Anfield, and they are in fine fettle as they seek to book their place in next month's final.

Fulham, meanwhile, have it all to do at Craven Cottage and their recent inconsistent form is a concern for their chances of turning the tie on its head.

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Cody Gakpo to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Draw/Liverpool half-time/full-time @ 4/1 with bet365

Wembley beckons for Liverpool

A 2-1 win in the first leg at Anfield has put Liverpool in pole position to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final.

And the Reds are fancied to build on their first-leg success against a Fulham side they have beaten in nine of the last 12 meetings and who have failed to beat Liverpool at Craven Cottage since 2011.

Jurgen Klopp’s visitors are in great nick, with their only loss in 15 matches coming against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League when they fielded a much-changed team, and they should be too strong for Fulham.

However, the Reds may not have things all their own way. Injuries to Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas mean they are short at the back and the Cottagers could pinch a goal.

Both teams have scored in all five of Fulham’s Carabao Cup games this season and the same is true for all four of the Reds’ matches in the competition, suggesting the same outcome should be backed alongside a Liverpool win on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Gakpo can fire Reds into the final

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota stepped up in the absence of Mohamed Salah against Bournemouth on Sunday, with both netting doubles on the south coast, but it may be another Liverpool forward who steals the show at Craven Cottage.

With both Nunez and Jota likely to be rested, Cody Gakpo should get a chance to lead the line against Fulham and, having scored from off the bench in the first leg, he will be raring to go.

The Dutch international has scored in two of his last four appearances and could again find the net in the capital

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Cody Gakpo to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Cottagers can keep it close before the break

Liverpool tend to do their best work in the second half of matches and Fulham, who led 1-0 at the break in the first leg, could keep things tight in the opening exchanges on Wednesday.

The Reds have been level at level at half-time in three of their last four victories, scoring four goals in the second half of two of those matches.

Fulham have been drawing at half-time in two of their last three home matches and could frustrate Liverpool for 45 minutes before the Reds' quality tells.

Fulham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Draw/Liverpool half-time/full-time @ 4/1 with bet365