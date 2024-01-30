Fulham vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight Premier League clash to be seen

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Everton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash at 19:30 on Tuesday.

Fulham are preparing to host Everton for the first time this season, yet, it will be the third meeting between these two. The Cottagers have gotten the better of the Toffees twice now but needed penalties to dispatch them in the FA Cup a mere month ago.

Fulham vs Everton Betting Tips

Over 5 Fulham Corners @4/5 with bet365

Willian 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Dwight McNeil Over 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Despite Fulham having a slight leg up in form, and head to head, this is tempered by the fact that a few of their core starters are absent due to international duty, as they look to have been hampered by this.

As such a result between these two is difficult to predict, yet we have found some other, handy avenues to explore.

Corners of the Cottage

Fulham have been enjoying the majority of their time at Craven Cottage this year, winning more than they have lost, these bringing with a wealth of corners with it.

Such that they have been seeing an average of 6.5 per home game. They have also hit the ‘Over 5’ line in a whopping 70% of their games at the Cottage.

Everton do not seem to do too much to halt their opponent's progress in this regard, often to their detriment, giving up slews of corners, particularly from away from home.

The Toffees also love to concede from a set piece, having done so often in their last few games, a fact that Fulham will no doubt be aware of, attempt to exploit, and drive up the rate.

Fulham will not abandon their tried and tested methods that have seen them earn corners in droves, as the 'Over 5' line looks extremely handy in this one.

Fulham vs Everton Tip 1: Over 5 Fulham Corners @4/5 with bet365

Wonderful Willian

Fulham have been enjoying the services of Brazilian winger, and ex-Chelsea man, Willian for some time now as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

He has been averaging a shot on target per game this term, and one would fancy him to have another, against a side that haven’t been as defensively staunch as one would’ve expected from a Sean Dyche team.

The Brazilian also is their prime penalty and free-kick taker, something that should only increase his chances of putting one on target.

A lot of the attacking play will run through him as Fulham may want to avoid Everton's in-form left-back Vitalii Mykolenko, forcing the ball to Willian’s side, as he should find ample opportunities.

Fulham vs Everton Tip 2: Willian 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

McNeil making a nuisance of himself

Dwight McNeil became the Toffee's highest goal contributor last season but has been struggling to match this rate this term.

Nevertheless, he has been an integral part of the Toffees' attack, and as he comes back from injury he will want to return with a bang.

The Englishman has been averaging 2.0 shots per game and looks set to do so again, amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s downturn in form.

With his left foot, he can also find himself taking some well placed free kicks, which only opens up more opportunities.

The shots can be blocked, missed, saved, hit the post, or even sail into the back of the net, it doesn’t matter they simply must be attempted. This then allows for a wide array of them to count, only aiding the line in these efforts.

Eager to prove himself, McNeil will hope to cause problems for Fulham and create some shooting opportunities.

Fulham vs Everton Tip 3: Dwight McNeil Over 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365