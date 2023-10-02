Fulham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Fulham vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of the West London Derby on Monday evening.

The West London Derby takes centre stage on Monday evening as an injury-hit Chelsea side make the short trip to Craven Cottage, as their winless run could be set to continue against a stubborn Fulham.

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Fulham or draw double chance @ 4/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Fulham to win 1-0 @ 11/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Injury-hit Blues show no signs of turnaround

Chelsea enjoyed a brief respite from the misery of their Premier League campaign as they beat Brighton midweek, but the injury-hit side could struggle to make an impact against a Fulham outfit that has proven difficult to beat at times this term.

The Cottagers have lost just two of their eight competitive games and head into this game unbeaten in three. They have kept a clean sheet in two of these and face a visiting side that has struggled to score recently.

The Blues are without a Premier League goal in three games and striker Nicolas Jackson joins an ever-growing list of absentees, further hampering their goal threat. They have won just two of their last 18 top-flight matches and took only one point from their two meetings with Fulham last term.

Fulham vs Chelsea Tip 1: Fulham or draw double chance at 4/5 with bet365

Goals in short supply at Craven Cottage

Neither Fulham nor Chelsea have proven particularly prolific in front of goal this season and the absence of Nicolas Jackson, suspended with five bookings, will further impact the visitors’ goalscoring ability.

The two West London sides have scored just 10 Premier League goals between them this season and Chelsea’s last four competitive games have produced only four goals in total, with under 2.5 goals landing in all of them.

With only a single goal scored in Fulham’s last two Premier League assignments and the last meeting between these sides ending goalless in February, another low-scoring contest is expected.

Fulham vs Chelsea Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals at 10/11 with bet365

Cottagers can earn narrow victory

Chelsea are without a goal in three Premier League matches and, while they did score against Brighton in midweek, that goal came via Nicolas Jackson, who will watch on from the sidelines on Monday after picking up a suspension-earning fifth yellow card last weekend.

The Blues have lost two of these three league games by a 1-0 scoreline and have conceded exactly one goal in half of their league assignments this season.

Fulham, meanwhile, have scored exactly once in four of their eight games in all competitions and both their Premier League wins this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Fulham vs Chelsea Tip 3: Fulham to win 1-0 at 11/1 with bet365