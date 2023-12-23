Fulham vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Burnley predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at Craven Cottage this Saturday at 15:00.

Fulham set the league alight a couple of weeks ago with back-to-back 5-0 wins and then earned a win in penalties over Everton to book their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals. They now welcome a Burnley side that has been poor in all their efforts this term.

Fulham vs Burnley Betting Tips

Fulham to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Alex Iwobi 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Zeki Amdouni 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Back at the Cottage

Craven Cottage has been a good place for Fulham this year, as they have achieved five of their six wins here, only losing three. Something they will be looking to continue as they host Burnley, who have been woeful in their efforts on the road.

The Clarets have failed to make any real headway, winning just one when away from home, and this only to Luton.

An easy win should be on the cards for the Cottagers, and with this should come enough goals to comfortably cover the over 1.5 line.

This is something that has been achieved in all six of Fulham's last games, as well as in a whopping 88% of the Clarets matches.

Look for Fulham's home form to hold true, and the goal line to come in comfortably.

Fulham vs Burnley Tip 1: Fulham to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Alex a class Act

Alex Iwobi has hit the ground running at Fulham, and with this has brought his attacking game to new heights turning him into a prime goal scorer for Fulham.

This is something he will want to keep up for the Cottagers and should no doubt bring with it a slew of shots on target, especially against the despondent backline of Burnley.

Iwobi has been averaging 1.0 shots on target per game and looks set to continue this on Saturday.

Fulham vs Burnley Tip 2: Alex Iwobi 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Amdouni is a bright spot for Burnley

Zeki Amdouni's performances have been one of the few good things to come from the Clarets' disappointing season, as the Swiss international continues to impress up front.

He has been averaging 1.1 shots on target per game and will be their main creative outlet in the match.

Fulham vs Burnley Tip 3: Zeki Amdouni 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365