Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, with an exciting affair expected in south west London today.

After both sides started impressively in their first League games, Brentford will make the short trip across to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, who are fresh off a 1-0 win against Everton, but will be in for a tougher challenge as they take on the Bees today.

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @1/1 with bet365

Brentford over 4.5 Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Keepers to be busy

The bookmakers seem to have seriously undervalued this line, especially when you look into these sides recent performance, let alone the form when playing each other.

Going back to last week, the Bees put two past a Spurs side that didn’t look half bad on the day. Fulham on the other hand were saved by a disallowed goal.

This demonstrated their defensive susceptibility and the ability for Brentford to score.

The Cottagers weren't too shabby either though, scoring while being under the cosh for much of the match and they too could contribute meaningfully to this over.

Not to mention that the last five meetings between these two sides, going back to 2023, all saw three or more goals, their last two both as recent as May and July ending with 5 goals between the two, comfortably making the line.

On the whole, all the signs seem to point to a goal fest at Craven Cottage, and the bookies don’t seem to have cottoned on yet either.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @10/11 with bet365

New Rules to Plague Teams

The new rules introduced into the Premier League this year has essentially given the referees new powers to be able to book players and staff of clubs, oftentimes with abandon.

After the initial game where the refs may have been lenient expect to see this pick up as now, especially as players are not likely to change their ways anytime soon.

Brentford only saw one card last match but their opponents saw 4, perhaps indicating the potential for the Bees to seriously aggravate their opponents.

Fulham on the other hand hit the required line of 2, getting on the wrong side of the officials early on.

If the refs step up the usage of the cards as they are empowered and likely to do then this could end up being a very comfortable line indeed.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 2: Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @1/1 with bet365

Buzzing around the Goal

Brentford looked an entirely capable side against Spurs last time out and their next opponents are nowhere near the calibre of this.

Brentford managed to have 6 shots on target, out of their 11 total. Which not only shows that they can hit the line, but they can surpass this and are remarkably accurate with their shooting.

Fulham do not possess the same level of players that Spurs do and may well find themselves on the end of a tough 90 mins, having their goal peppered by Brentford.

Fulham vs Brentford Tip 3: Brentford over 4.5 Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365