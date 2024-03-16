Fulham v Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

Tottenham sent out a statement in the race for the Champions League places with a 4-0 mauling of top-four rivals Aston Villa last Sunday and they will be hoping to follow up with victory away to Fulham.

Fulham vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Timo Werner to score @ 15/8 with bet365

That was Spurs' third win in their last four games, while hosts Fulham have won two of their last three assignments, beating Manchester United and Brighton as part of that run.

Spurs can maintain push for top four

Tottenham blew open the race for the Premier League top four with their thrashing of Villa last Sunday and Ange Postecoglou's men are in high spirits at the moment.

That 4-0 win at Villa Park followed a 3-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace and it is fair to say Spurs know where the goal is at the moment.

The combination of Heung-min Son, Timo Werner and James Maddison has clicked into gear and they can post maximum points away to Fulham.

The Cottagers have earned a couple of impressive wins over Man Utd and Brighton recently, but were beaten 2-1 by Wolves last time out and have blown hot and cold all season.

They have won 10 and lost 13 of their 28 league fixtures this term, so it is often a case of all or nothing with them and, on this occasion, they should be opposed.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Expect high-octane encounter at Craven Cottage

Tottenham have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League this term and they could be involved in another humdinger with Fulham.

Only Newcastle (3.82) have seen more goals per game on average in the league than Spurs (3.62) this season and over 3.5 goals could be another good pick.

The Lilywhites have all their primary attacking options available right now and have made it count, scoring at least twice in six of their last seven matches.

Fulham's games have not been as high-scoring, but both teams have scored in five of their last six games and this could be another open encounter.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Werner can get on the scoresheet

One of the greatest beneficiaries of Tottenham's recent upturn in form is striker Werner, who can get on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage.

Deployed on the flank by Spurs, Werner scored in the club's last home game against Palace and then came off the bench to score the fourth goal against Villa.

He has made a bright start to his Tottenham loan tenure and is worth backing to score.

Fulham vs Tottenham Tip 3: Timo Werner to score @ 15/8 with bet365