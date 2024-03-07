Freiburg vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers can land a telling blow

Our football betting expert offers his Freiburg vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Europa League clash this Thursday.

West Ham finished top of Europa League Group A, but were followed closely by Freiburg and the pair have been thrown together once again in this last-16 contest.

Freiburg vs West Ham Betting Tips

The Hammers won both group-stage meetings with the Germans and they will be confident of making progress to the quarter-finals of this competition, and they are warm 8/13 favourites to go through.

Moyes' men back on track

The turn of the year was a miserable one for West Ham who endured an eight-match winless streak from January to February.

However, back-to-back wins in the Premier League have helped the Hammers steady the ship, and they should be in good spirits for this trip to Germany.

A hammering of Brentford was followed by a 3-1 win at Everton and the goals have started to flow again for Moyes' men, but keeping them out is also an issue so this could be a lively contest.

West Ham won 2-1 on their last trip to the Europa-Park Stadion in October, and things were more comfortable at the London Stadium in December when they sealed top spot in the section with a 2-0 home win.

That meant a straight route into the last-16, while Freiburg had to battle past Lens in the Play-Off round to reach this stage.

The first leg finished 0-0 but Freiburg ran out 3-2 winners in the return on home soil and that kind of scoreline has been commonplace in their fixtures.

However, despite being safely sat mid-table in the German Bundesliga, Freiburg are on an eight-match winless streak and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine outings.

The Germans look vulnerable at the moment and the Irons can take advantage by securing a first-leg lead this week at 17/10.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 1: West Ham to win @ 17/10 with bet365

Goals to flow in Freiburg

Goals have been a common theme in recent matches for both of these sides and it may pay to back at least four being scored on Thursday.

The Hammers have plundered seven goals in their last two outings but they have also conceded 14 goals in their last five, and three goals were scored when these two last met at this venue in October.

Freiburg have conceded at least twice in each of their last four matches, so expect an open affair this week.

Both teams have scored in seven of Freiburg's last nine matches and their inability to keep a clean sheet at the moment suggests goals could flow once again.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 12/5 with bet365

Bowen can hit the bullseye

Jarrod Bowen bagged a fantastic hat-trick in the recent win over Brentford and he has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

It's 5/2 that he hits the net again on Thursday and that looks a decent price for such an accomplished finisher against a side as leaky as Freiburg.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 3: Jarrod Bowen to score @ 5/2 with bet365