France vs Poland Predictions and Betting Tips: France Fancied at Five o’Clock

Our football betting expert offers up his three best France vs Poland predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this Tuesday.

Poland have already been eliminated from Euro 2024 after losing their opening two matches, but they will be looking to end on a high by causing the tournament favourites some issues in Dortmund.

France have underwhelmed in Germany so far and will be keen to silence their doubters by putting in a big performance against the Eagles, which could lead to an exciting affair.

France vs Poland Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 49/50 with BetMGM

France/France half-time/full-time result @ 4/5 with BetMGM

Olivier Giroud to score any time @ 21/10 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Back both teams to net in Dortmund

While they are yet to earn any points, Poland have looked dangerous throughout their opening two matches and could extend their scoring streak in Dortmund.

The Eagles have seen both sides score in their last seven matches at the European Championship and may have enough to become the first team to score against France in this year’s edition.

They beat Austria 1.55-1.13 on non-penalty expected goals in their second match and had a huge seven shots on target against the Netherlands.

France will no doubt score themselves though, especially with Kylian Mbappe - scorer of two goals the last time these two sides met - back in contention to start.

With France keen to find their shooting boots and Poland - themselves boosted by the return of a star striker in the form of Robert Lewandowski - looking to end a disappointing Euros on a high, the goals could flow at both ends in Dortmund.

France vs Poland Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 49/50 with BetMGM

France fancied to dominate exciting clash

Although it seems likely they will concede, just as they did when beating Poland 3-1 in Qatar 18 months ago, France should still control this contest.

Les Bleus have been leading at the half in their last seven wins and should have too much from start to finish for the Poles, who they are unbeaten against in eight matches.

Expect Didier Deschamps’ men to start fast as they look to demonstrate their credentials as favourites and lead at half-time before the Eagles claw their way back into the game for a while, only to succumb to France’s unrivalled talent pool.

France vs Poland Tip 2: France/France half-time/full-time result @ 4/5 with BetMGM

Goal-hungry Giroud could take his chance

France’s all-time top goalscorer Olivier Giroud has been limited to just 18 minutes of action in Germany, but that could change in the final group game as Deschamps looks to keep his starters fresh for the last 16.

The 37-year-old showed that age is just a number when scoring 15 goals in 35 Serie A matches for AC Milan last season and he will be eager to make the most of his minutes against the Eagles.

He netted as France beat Poland 3-1 in Qatar 18 months ago and should be backed to net against the already-eliminated Poles once more.

France vs Poland Tip 3: Olivier Giroud to score any time @ 21/10 with BetMGM