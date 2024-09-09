France vs Belgium Predictions and Betting Tips: Devils on the Rise

France’s European Championship hangover seemed to continue in their Nations League A opener match, as they lost 3-1 to Italy, on home soil for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Another tough test is on its way now, as they host a Belgium side that posed them problems in the summer tournament, and could do so again, even with the French fans at their back
France vs Belgium Betting Tips
- Double Chance - Draw or Belgium - @10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip
- Belgium to Get the Most Cards - @4/5 with bet365
- Over 3 Belgium Corners @1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip
France Failing Once More
France's escapades at the Euros were characterised as lacklustre and dull, as they only managed to score one true goal from open play all tourney.
These issues came to a head in the meeting between France and Belgium in the round of 16, where an unfortunate own goal was all that separated the sides.
The Red Devils will have felt hard done to by this outcome, as neither truly threatened, and they will be hoping for some revenge this time out.
All of these problems were quickly picked up by the media back in France, whose hopes of their improvement in the Nations League were dashed as they were summarily beaten by Italy last time out.
This does not bode well for Les Blues, as they welcome a Belgium side, in scoring form after putting three past Israel. Goals are something France cannot contend with either, having failed to score more than one in any of their last eight matches.
Belgium will come out in full force, looking to right the wrongs of the Euros, as France do not look like they have the firepower to contend.
France vs Belgium Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Belgium - @10/11 with bet365
Devils Living up to their name
Belgium may well find themselves on top in this game, but this is unlikely to stop them from picking up a slew of cards, as France always serves to frustrate the Red Devils.
The same held true in the round of 16 meeting as Belgium became so riled up that even the manager was cautioned by the referee.
Belgium picked up three cards, to Les Bleus one last time out, as history has a way of repeating itself in these international clashes.
France vs Belgium Tip 2: Belgium to Get the Most Cards - @4/5 with bet365
Cornering the Market
Four corners in a game is almost the norm for most sides in football, but we are eyeing the Belgium goal line in this one, particularly with the French being so far off the pace.
Italy managed to secure five corner kicks and Belgium bring considerably more firepower into this match than that of the Azzurri.
Belgium will be hoping to apply the pressure to France and with this should come enough corners to cover the line.
France vs Belgium Tip 3: Over 3 Belgium Corners @1/1 with bet365