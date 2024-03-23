France v Germany Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/5 goalscorer pick for headline friendly showdown

Our football betting expert offers his France vs Germany predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly clash this Saturday at 20:00.

France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 this summer and Les Bleus will be looking to showcase their quality against tournament hosts Germany in Lyon on Saturday evening.

France vs Germany Betting Tips

Les Bleus likely to get revenge

Les Bleus have bounced back from their dramatic 2022 World Cup final defeat in style with eight wins from 10 games since their penalty-shootout defeat to Argentina, and they have built up a serious head of steam in preparation for this summer’s European Championship.

They have been particularly dominant on home soil, winning their five matches in France since the World Cup by an aggregate score of 25-1. That run includes a 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands and a scarcely believable 14-0 drubbing of Gibraltar.

Les Bleus' attack can be relentless at times and they should be far too sharp for a Germany defence which has shipped 21 goals in their last 10 games.

Die Mannschaft have, in contrast to France, struggled since their exit in Qatar, going on to lose six of their subsequent 11 matches in a run that has included disappointing defeats to Colombia, Japan and Turkey.

Three of the last five meetings between these European heavyweights have gone over 2.5 goals so expect an exciting affair in Lyon, but ultimately France's forward strength should prove decisive.

Marvellous Mbappe to punish Die Mannschaft

Kylian Mbappe has been typically brilliant again this season and, in what looks set to be his final campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, he has netted 38 goals in 37 appearances.

France’s main man signed off from domestic duties with a brilliant hat-trick against Montpellier so he arrives in top form, and his record for Les Bleus speaks for itself.

Mbappe has netted six goals in his last four international appearances and with key man Antoine Griezmann ruled out, the onus will fall on Les Bleus' skipper even more than usual to provide the attacking impetus against Germany, and he can duly oblige with another international goal.

Musiala the biggest threat to hosts

While Germany may come up short in Lyon, they do have a solid chance of finding the net and it should not be forgotten that they beat France just six months ago.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is notoriously attack-minded and his free-flowing style could cause France issues, with in-form stars Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala all capable of hurting their hosts.

It is the latter who rates the best bet to be involved in a goal, however, with Musiala having signed off from his Bayern Munich duties in style earlier this month.

The Bayern starlet scored once and registered two assists in the Bavarians’ 8-1 destruction of Mainz before netting a brace against Darmstadt ahead of the international break.

With Leroy Sane absent, Musiala looks likely to start on the left of Germany’s midfield four and could be heavily involved as the wide positions are key to building attacks in Nagelsmann’s system.

With that in mind, backing the Bayern youngster to score or lay on a goal in Lyon is worth an interest.

