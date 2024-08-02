France U23 vs Argentina U23 Predictions and Betting Tips: France Forging Onwards

Our football betting expert offers his France U23 vs Argentina U23 predictions and betting tips ahead of their Olympic quarter-final.

The football at Paris 2024 continues onwards now, as eight U23 sides progress in the hopes of a medal. One such match pitting the two member nations of footballing royalty against each other, much earlier than expected as France and Argentina meet.

France U23 vs Argentina U23 Betting Tips

Home Advantage Helping Out

The French side will be well supported on their trip to Bordeaux, as the Argentines may find it a touch overwhelming, and this is something that will likely play into the equation of the match.

This has already been seen, as Argentina seemingly capitulated in front of a rowdy Moroccan crowd, losing their opener 2-1.

Something that will be even worse on Friday, as many of the French will flock to support their side, helpful of medals, with so few in the bag for the hosts of the event right now.

France are three from three in the tournament to this point, as Albiceleste are trailed by their loss, with Les Bleus equally having kept a clean sheet in all of their matches to this point.

The football will prove to be one of their best chances, and they will not allow this chance at gold to slip through their fingers, even against a talented Argentines side.

France U23 vs Argentina U23 Tip 1: France to Win @11/10 with bet365

Mateta eager to make his mark

Crystal Palace’s frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta fell silent for the first few games at the tournament but got his chance last time out and took it with aplomb.

He looks in excellent nick across the three matches as well and looks great value to get a goal against the Argentines.

A presence in the box with pace to match has caused more than a few side problems, as he has averaged 1.4 shots on target per match, the most in the French side to this point.

Mateta will want to be able to take some goals-scoring escapades and perhaps a medal back into Palace, and he will have his eye in for this one.

France U23 vs Argentina U23 Tip 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to Score @15/8 with bet365

France Faltering

France may have been perfect to this point with three victories and three clean sheets under their belt. Yet, they are unlikely to have such an easy time from here on out and the Argentines look set to get on the board.

Albiceleste have scored in every single one of their outings to this point, and are unlikely to be kept out by a France backline devoid of any massive names.

Of course, they will have to contend with Julain Alvarez as well, who to this point is yet to fire on all cylinders, but is more than capable of doing so.

Expect both sides to get a goal in this one as France’s clean sheet may abandon them, but the result should still be in hand.

France U23 vs Argentina U23 Tip 3: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365