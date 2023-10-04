FC Porto vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Pitched Battle in the Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his FC Porto vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips as the two sides do battle in the Champions League.

The Spanish champions Barcelona will make the short journey across the Iberian Peninsula this Wednesday evening to take on the Portuguese side FC Porto. These two sides both won their first outings, and this match could prove crucial for the top spot in the group.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Barcelona to Win @17/20

Over 4 FC Porto Corners @11/10

Over 2 FC Porto Cards @5/6

Barca Battling Through

Porto are likely to have their work cut out for them as they prepare to host Barcelona. Not only in terms of their squad being outclassed, but the depth of talent the Catalans possess, is likely to be a factor.

As with any European competition the rigours of the tourney can often get to sides without a deep squad with talented players at each position, something that Barca possess and Porto sadly lack.

Porto may also have been slightly rattled by their loss to arch-rivals Benfica at the weekend in a tight 1-0 loss.

Barca on the other hand remains undefeated on the season and is likely to bring this form to the Estádio Do Dragāo.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @17/20 with bet365

Porto Pumping into the box

Despite being potentially outclassed by Barcelona the Portuguese side should find themselves with an ample amount of opportunities to test the set piece staunchess of the Catalans.

This is aided by their recent form in this category, one that has seen Porto achieve the over-four line in every single one of their home games so far, at an average of 8 corners per match.

Barca contribute to this further, in that they regularly concede an average of five corners to their opponents when playing away. This occurring in half of their road games so far.

Spurred on by the home fans, Porto is unlikely to go down without a fight, this resulting in more than a few corners for the boys in blue.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Tip 2: Over 4 FC Porto Corners @11/10 with bet365

Dragons getting Fiery

The Dragões or Dragons as FC Porto are affectionately nicknamed, certainly aren’t one to shy away from their fiery, hard-hitting style of match, one that has drawn the attention of more than a few referees.

This fire is unlikely to be tempered by Barcelona, one that may well increase as the Portuguese face their national rivals.

No bad blood will be lost on these two as Porto may well find themselves with a lack of possession, resulting in them resorting to fouling their opponents out of sheer frustration.

FC Porto has averaged a huge amount of cards at around 4 per game, and one can see this continuing in this pitched battle.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Tip 3: Over 2 FC Porto Cards @5/6 with bet365