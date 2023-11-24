FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Tip on Bundesliga Clash

Our football betting expert offers his FC Köln vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips, as the side meet in Cologne.

The Bundesliga has held many shocks this year, none perhaps more so than that of Bayern Munich not being top, with Xabi Alonso’s, Bayern Leverkusen dominating. Bayern have the chance to close the gap as they face the ping-pong side, FC Köln.

FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern to Win & Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Over 3 Köln Corners @1/1 with bet365

Harry Kane to Score 2 or More Goals @15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

FC Köln have been surviving in the Bundesliga for five years now, yet their time may be up as they sit joint bottom with a mere six points. They are in for another tough match welcoming Bayern to the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

History doomed to repeat itself

Bayern have had their way with Köln of late, particularly when playing in their opposition's backyard, having won nine on the bounce here.

With Köln's awful record right now as well they are unlikely to lift their foot, looking to keep up with Leverkusen, who are presently the only unbeaten side in Europe.

Further to this is the fact that Bayern haven't lost any of their last 52 games, against sides in the relegation zone, winning 44 of these a drawing a mere eight, a record that dates back all the way to 2008.

While Bayern look set to claim an easy win they may not come out unscathed, as their recent games against Köln have resulted in much of the same.

Eight of their last ten games have seen both sides get on the score sheet, and Bayern have proven fallible this year conceding in three of their last four away games, oft against far worse opposition.

Köln can find their way into the match having scored in all of their home games, bar one, yet they should end up falling to the wayside against this indomitable Bayern side.

FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Bayern to Win & Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Köln comfortable in the corner

Despite some terrible performances by the side so far, one that has seen them win just one game, and draw three of their eleven matches on the year, a turnaround could be on the cards as they have earned five points from their last four games.

Even with some dismal results, they maintained an impressive corner rate, having earned an average of 9 per home game.

They have never earned less than six in any of their home games, yet considering the might of Bayern lowering this line could be the prudent thing to do.

An over of three seems sensible considering their impressive rate at home. factoring in the opposition, and at bang-on evens this still offers some great value.

FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Over 3 Köln Corners @1/1 with bet365

Kane record-breaking set to continue

Harry Kane has broken his first goalscoring record in the Bundesliga, having the most goals by any player, with 17, through the first 11 games of the year, having bagged three braces in his last three games.

One more accolade could be on the horizon, should he be able to score two more, against Köln. Tying the most braces in a row record, with two other players, one such from 1967.

Nevertheless, no striker has made more of an impact, bar perhaps Erling Haaland last year, than Kane has, and his resting over the international break should mean he is fighting fit and ready to go.

Look for Kane to continue scoring in droves and against the lowly Köln could find his way into another brace of goals.

FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Harry Kane to Score 2 or More Goals @15/8 with bet365