FC Copenhagen vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 City star tipped in Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his FC Copenhagen vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

City’s bid to retain their European crown continues into the Round of 16 when they travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen, who qualified for the knockout stages ahead of Manchester United in Group A.

FC Copenhagen vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win to nil @ 10/11 with bet365

Phil Foden to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/7 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Lions progressed to the final 16 for only the second time in their history thanks to Lukas Lerager’s winner against Galatasaray in their final group game and the Danish outfit have since gone on to win two of their opening three games of the Atlantic Cup.

The Citizens, meanwhile, were perfect in Group G, winning each of their six matches and have also tasted victory in each of their last 10 in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Aston Villa in early December.

Pep to put Danes to the sword

The one and only time that Copenhagen previously progressed to the knockout stages of this competition was back in 2011, where they bowed out to Chelsea in this round.

The lack of pedigree and experience in the knockout’s is therefore likely to hamper the Danes in this encounter, as they host the bookies favourites to lift the famous trophy.

City have made light work of this tournament thus far, scoring 18 goals in the group stage and conceding just seven, with no other side finding the back of the net more times.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be familiar with Tuesday’s opponents, having faced them twice in the group stage last season and they were held to a goalless draw in the Danish capital on matchday four.

However, another positive result against the reigning champions looks to be a step too far for Jacob Neestrup’s men, given that the Danes have won just two of their last five at home and City have won 12 of their last 13 in all competitions.

Foden could be difference maker

City have been at their free-scoring best this season, topping the goalscoring charts in both Europe and in the league, with 56 goals scored in the Premier League so far this campaign.

With star striker Erling Haaland back and doing what he does best after a spell on the sidelines, this could be another goal-fest in Denmark, but looking away from the unstoppable Norwegian may offer the best return in this market.

Phil Foden may be the best bet to back in this metric, with the 23-year-old scoring seven across his last 10, including a hat-trick against Brentford in his last away game.

City to show no mercy

The Citizens have netted at least twice in 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions and each of these results would have seen winners in the over 2.5 goals market.

It stands to reason that an extension to this streak should be expected on Tuesday, especially given that five of Copenhagen’s last six outings have also seen at least three goals scored.

