Extra-time has been scrapped for the quarter and semis of the Copa America, with our expert seeing this opening up two valuable markets for punters.

The Copa America organisers CONCACAF took the bold steps to completely get rid of any and all extra-time periods in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this tournament, with any draws now heading straight to penalties.

This is going to create a different type of contest from now on in our expert's eyes, with teams now more likely to play for a draw and rely on penalties knowing there's no extra 30 minutes period to contest once the full 90 is done.

Dogs still in the fight

Parking the bus is a tactic favoured by many lesser sides, one that so often proves effective when battling for a draw, but is usually complicated by an extra 30 minutes of play as fatigue and mistakes can come into play.

With this now removed, the underdogs will have a better chance to scrape their way through matches, by going to penalties, which is more likely now extra time is a thing of the past.

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Underdog (Opposition) Draw Winner of the Tie Ecuador (Argentina) 3/1 10/3 Panama (Colombia) 4/1 5/1 Uruguay (Brazil) 21/10 10/11

In regular knockout play, the underdog winning is always deemed less likely, as instead of 90 minutes, they normally have to survive the onslaught of a superior side for 120 minutes if they're to win on penalties.

However, with ET being removed, they will now progress straight to a shootout, where they'll back themselves a lot more to come out on top.

Therefore draw bets and ‘Winner of the Tie’ bets could come into play further, offering strong value.

Under is always in play

Parking the bus is a great way for an underdog to succeed, however it doesn’t often lend itself to enormously exciting games, something that needs to be borne in mind when looking at the goal lines in the match.

If one side is resolute enough in their defensive efforts, even the best side will struggle to score, potentially only being able to put a single goal past their opponents.

With their eyes squarely trained on the 90-minute mark, hoping to battle through, we are unlikely to see too many high-scoring games, something that could be exploited by betting on the under.

Match Under 2.5 Goals Argentina vs Ecuador 8/15 Venezuela vs Canada 8/15 Colombia vs Panama 1/1 Uruguay vs Brazil 4/7

Whilst on face value these odds aren’t supremely valuable, added to a bet builder or cross-game acca, they could increase the price of these wagers massively, something that is well worth exploring, now that parking the bus will become the main tactic for many sides.