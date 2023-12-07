Everton vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Goodison contest likely to be lively

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips as the two meet on Thursday evening at 19:30.

Everton are just two points adrift of the safety zone despite their 10-point deduction for financial irregularities and the embattled Toffees are making a good fist of their fight to survive, and next on their chopping block could be Newcastle.

Everton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Everton draw no bet @ 6/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Anthony Gordon to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Sean Dyche's men have won four of their last six matches in all competitions, and they will fancy their chances of stopping an injury-hit Newcastle side who have struggled on the road this term.

The Magpies are warm favourites to leave Merseyside with all three points but there may be scope to support the home side in what could be a lively encounter.

Toffees proving sticky customers

Everton's last home outing was a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United but that result aside, things have been looking up for the Toffees who have taken 10 points from their last five Premier League fixtures.

There is a more resolute look to Everton, who just avoided relegation in the past two seasons, and a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday was another step in the right direction, also they look to be facing Newcastle at the right time.

Injuries are piling up for the Magpies who have won just one of their six away league games this season, at bottom of the table Sheffield United, and they haven't won on the road in the league since that trip to Bramall Lane at the end of September.

They look vulnerable again this week, so backing a home win while keeping the draw on side looks the best match tip on Thursday.

Everton v Newcastle Tip 1: Everton draw no bet @ 6/5 with bet365

Goals could flow at Goodison

Clean sheets have been a problem for both of these sides recently so it may pay to expect at least three goals on Thursday.

Everton conceded three to Manchester United last time out at Goodison and they have kept just one clean sheet in their seven home league matches in this campaign.

Newcastle have conceded in seven of their ten away matches in all competitions this season, and they have let in at least one goal in five of their six away league matches in this campaign.

They are without at least four of their first-choice back five, including goalkeeper Nick Pope, due to injury on Thursday, while Everton have scored in four of their last five outings so there could be an open feel to this contest, so backing at least three goals to be scored looks a solid wager.

Everton v Newcastle Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Gordon could be pantomime villain

Anthont Gordon has been in great goalscoring form for Newcastle and he will be desperate to get one over his former side on Thursday.

The former Toffee has bagged six goals for the Magpies this season, and it's three in his last four starts. The 11/4 that he silences the home crowd at Goodison Park is a tempting bet but better value is the 5/2 that he is shown a card.

Gordon walks a disciplinary tightrope at the best of times and the home crowd will be on his back from the first whistle so, it would be no surprise if he oversteps the mark again on Thursday.

Newcastle's livewire forward has been booked on seven occasions this season and it looks a big price that he falls foul of the officials once again this week.

Everton v Newcastle Tip 3: Anthony Gordon to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365