Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds Ahead of Premier League Showdown

There looks to be little stopping Manchester City’s charge towards retaining the Premier League title as they make the relatively short trip to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Everton vs Man City Betting Tips:

Man City and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals in the match @ 13/8 with bet365

Phil Foden to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

While the Toffees are desperate for points at the bottom of the table and could look to cause a sometimes suspect City defence some problems. Nevertheless the visitors should be the ones to come away from Goodison Park with the spoils this weekend.

City can claim the three points in end-to-end contest

City’s form in the Premier League has been outstanding of late, with the reigning champions winning all of their last 10 games, including a crucial win over fellow title contenders Arsenal.

The Citizens' also have an excellent record at Goodison Park and, if they do prove to be victorious this weekend, then it will be their seventh consecutive win at the Merseyside ground in all competitions.

Six of City’s last seven Premier League games have ended in victory for Pep Guardiola’s side while the have also conceded.

With that in mind, a win for City, but Everton also getting on the scoresheet on home turf, is certainly worth considering.

Everton vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Goals on the cards at Goodison

Encounters between these sides tend to be blessed with plenty of chances and plenty of goals.

There have been 22 goals scored in the last seven Premier League games between these teams and more can be expected on Sunday.

Sean Dyche’s Everton finally found their shooting boots with a 5-1 win over Brighton last time out. Backed by the lively home support at Goodison, they can get past this sometimes leaky City defence.

Of course, City have one or two attacking talents themselves, which should make for an end-to-end contest with plenty of goals.

Everton vs Man City Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals in the match @ 13/8 with bet365

Foden likes facing Everton

It would certainly seem that Phil Foden enjoys playing against Everton by simply looking at his goalscoring record against them.

Foden has scored on three of his last four Premier League starts against the Toffees and the England international might well strike again this weekend.

With 10 league goals to his name already this season, only the goal-machine Erling Haaland has scored more goals in the Premier League for City this term than Foden.

Given his record against Everton, it would be little surprise to see Foden starting and adding to his goal tally this season, as Guardiola's City look to take another step closer to retaining their Premier League crown.

Everton vs Man City Tip 3: Phil Foden to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365