Everton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 Toffees Goalscorer in Carabao Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips, as the slides meet at 19:45 this Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

Everton have been resurgent since their points deduction, performing well in the league, claiming points in droves, and the cherry on top of this would be to earn a place in the EFL Cup Semi-Final. In their path is Fulham, but Goodison Park could swing this tie their way.

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Everton to Win

Dwight McNeil to Score

Over 1 Fulham Card in the 2nd Half

Bastion Goodison

Goodison Park has become the hub of Everton’s charge to remove their 10-point deficit, something they did successfully last time out against Burnley, having now claimed 12 points from their last four matches.

This currently makes them one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League and puts them in an excellent position to surpass Wolves.

With this deduction now overcome they will turn their sights firmly to the Carabao Cup, as we all know what a cup run can do for morale.

Equally, the Cottagers have been unimpressive on the road, currently without a win in their last eight away games. They did manage to defeat Everton at Goodison, on the opening day of the season, before the Toffees managed to hit full stride.

Everton will be riding high and will have the full weight of Goodison behind, surely enough to spur them onto victory.

Everton to Win

McNeil making a difference

Since the point deduction, Dwight McNeil has come into his own, proving integral to the side's success, as he will no doubt be eager to contribute meaningfully to their success once again.

Dwight bagged two in his last four, against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, and coming incredibly close last time out against Burnley, as his headed shot flashed past the post.

He has averaged one shot on target per game and more than two shots per game, across these four, providing a decent signal of his intent.

McNeil will no doubt want to make the difference in this game, and at 4/1 so great value for a goal, considering he has looked like one of their most lethal players of late.

Dwight McNeil to Score

Fulham getting frustrated at the end

The Toffees have been known to frustrate their opponents, with low-scoring clashes and defensively staunch performances, something that will only force Fulham to resort to unsavoury means.

As time ticks down, and they need something from the game, they will end up fouling their way through, something that will draw the referee's attention.

The second half will wear on, and Fulham will be forced into some risky challenges, as they have so often before, with them averaging 2.53 cards per game, and seeing more than two in 71% of their games.

Look for the majority of these to come in the second half, as they find themselves frustrated, chasing the game.

Over 1 Fulham Card in the 2nd Half