Our betting expert offers up his Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips, with a tight game tipped in the Toffee's Premier League opener.

The Toffees clung to survival for a second consecutive season last time round, earning the unfortunate moniker of ‘Escape Artists’.

Fulham on the other hand worked their way to their best league finish in over 10 years, but despite the contrasting fortunes between the two last year, we're confident there won't be much to separate the two this afternoon.

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Willian 1.5+ Shots @ 4/5 with bet365

Fulham 3.5+ Shots on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

First Match Form, or Lack of

Everton vs Fulham may not be the most exciting fixture this weekend, with the stats seeming to also suggest this, with all signs indicating a draw between the two sides.

Everton have drawn six of their last ten opening games, and currently hold the record for the most draws in these games across all Premier League sides with 12 of their last 31 first matches ending this way.

Fulham themselves don't tend to have too much success in opening day games as of late, with the Whites drawing their opener to Liverpool last year.

Sean Dyche made a name for himself at Burnley as a manager who relishes in tight games, putting together a mixture of hard fought draws and 1-0 wins with the Clarets, something he will no doubt wish to emulate this season.

Fulham may well also be lacking their striker Alexander Mitrovic, who is embroiled in a transfer scandal, with the Serbian potentially missing the game because of this, a factor that'd come as a blow to Fulham's attack.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 1: Draw @12/5 with bet365

Willian to Fill in

Despite Willian’s fall from grace from his time at Chelsea and Arsenal, he is still no doubt a dangerous player, one who may well have to fill in for Mitrovic’s absence today.

He's set to start on the right wing against Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko, a player who was suspect at times throughout last season, the Brazilian could easily find himself in positions to fire goalwards.

These shots simply need to be aimed at the goal as well, with these attempts still counting even if they're blocked, miss, hit the woodwork or saved.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 2: Willian 1.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365

Fulham to fire them in

Make no mistake, Fulham are tipped as being the better side for today's game and will likely dominate much of the possession and attacking play.

They are also likely to test Jordan Pickford often, however he proved last year to be one of the best shot stoppers in the league.

They averaged 3.9 shots on target per game last year, and even without Mitrovice firing on all cylinders, they are still a dangerous side.

This should combine into the shots on target line being hit comfortably, with any of the Fulham players being able to contribute to this.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 3: Fulham 3.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365