Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Toffees Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Monday.

It looks unlikely that Roy Hodgson will be in the Crystal Palace dugout for the game at Goodison Park, which could turn into a tight affair with the Toffees and the Eagles both desperate for a win.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Everton to win and under 2.5 goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Everton to win 1-0 @ 11/2 with bet365

Jack Harrison to score first @ 15/2 with bet365

Toffees to take tight contest

There is still uncertainty surrounding the manager position at Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson looked set to be sacked on Thursday prior to falling ill. However, through illness or having been relieved of his duties, the Eagles could be without the veteran manager for this match.

Palace will have to be at their very best - something we have not seen frequently this term - if they are to prevail at Goodison Park, where they have failed to win on their last eight visits.

The Eagles are winless in their last seven away matches and could be in for a tough time against the Toffees, who have already beaten them twice this season with a 3-2 success in the reverse league fixture and a 1-0 victory in an FA Cup replay.

However, Everton are winless in their last seven Premier League matches, which have seen them score just four goals, so do not expect Sean Dyche’s men to run away with things even if they prove too strong for Palace.

The FA Cup meeting and subsequent replay saw the sides combining for just one goal in 180 minutes of action, so another low-scoring home win looks the likeliest outcome.

Dyche’s dominance over Eagles to continue

Everton boss Dyche has won seven matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, boasting a better record against only Bournemouth, and he is unbeaten in his last seven meetings with Palace.

Dyche's teams have not lost in nine matches against the London outfit in all competitions and he looks set to extend that run to double digits via a narrow victory on Monday.

Three of the five wins in that sequence have been by a 1-0 scoreline and with Everton struggling in front of goal, that same exact score appeals for the clash at Goodison Park.

Harrison hoping to continue great Goodison form

With minimal scoring action expected, it is worth taking a punt on the first goalscorer market and Everton's Jack Harrison appeals as a likely contender.

The winger has scored in his last two matches at Goodison Park and has looked lively in recent outings, registering 11 shots in his last four games.

At decent odds, the former Leeds man looks a solid bet to continue his fine form and open the scoring on Monday.

