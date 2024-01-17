Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees backed amid Scandal in Fa Cup Replay

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

A fairly uneventful FA Cup game befell these two sides in the first 0-0 tie, but the Toffees emerged with a hard-earned replay, having had Dominic Clavert-Lewin dubiously sent off. Goodison Park should be in full voice as they hope to spur their side onto the fourth round.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Everton to Win @19/20 with bet365

Over 9 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Everton Cards @7/4 with bet365

A heartbreaking penalty loss to Fulham in the EFL Cup quarters will live fresh in the mind of the Goodison Park faithful, as Amadou Onana’s woeful penalty failed to secure the win, allowing the Cottagers to rally and end up progressing.

Palace on the other hand have had two chances to defeat Everton at Selhurst Park so far in the season, failing to do so either time, something that should embolden the home fans.

Another points deduction is on the horizon for the Toffees who desperately need a morale boost as it seems everyone is out to get them, and the cup could provide the perfect opportunity for this.

Toffees sticking at it

Everton have attempted to battle through the points deduction that trails the club but, having already lost 10, they now appear to have been charged with new infractions.

Yet, as happened last time, this did nothing but light a fire under the Toffees as they then went on to win four of their next five following the deduction.

Whilst the points will not be taken before the clash, Goodison will most certainly respond to these allegations and become a crucible of outrage and wrath, one that the Eagles will be ill-fated to have to walk into.

Alongside all of this, Everton boast some decent home form, claiming points in three of their last five, winning two of these.

Meanwhile, Palace have struggled on the road, winless in their last four, having lost embarrassingly to Luton to kickstart this poor run.

Palace simply don’t seem to have the recipe needed to defeat Everton and with the incoming firestorm the Toffees fans are set to create, the heat in Goodison may prove too much for them to handle.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Everton to Win @19/20 with bet365

Keeping it in the corners

Corners look set to be a major feature of this game, with these having been prevalent across the last two games between the sides this season.

Their game in November saw 11 corners between the two, whilst the most recent, a mere two weeks ago now, saw a whopping 14, with both sides coming away scoreless.

One cannot see the atmosphere of Goodison impacting negatively on this, in fact helping to enhance its chances. Everton will be spurred on by their fans, to attack with abandon, and battle tooth and nail at the back, both conducive to the corner line.

Everton's home games have seen the line come in more than half the time, particularly against their bottom-half compatriots, as the same goes for Palace when on the road.

Look for the corner line to remain high, in their third clash of the season, as it has so oft before.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Over 9 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Three-game Tensions to bubble over

Everton are going to be coming into the game with a massive chip on their shoulder, not just from the possible further points deduction, but from the last clash having seen Dominic Clavert-Lewin harshly sent off.

This will not only result in the fans but also the players having a fire in their bellies, looking to come out hard and fast, putting their stamp on the game from the get-go.

Something that has been seen in the past, resulting in them earning more than their fair share of reprimands, with them earning two or more cards in 62% of their games.

Familiarity can prove to create rivalries, and against Palace this looks likely to boil over also, as they face them for the third time in as many months, with Evertio having averaged three cards per game across the two matches already.

Everton will be looking to take out some frustrations and get their own back, perhaps at the league, or perhaps for the woeful decision to send off DCL.

For whatever reason it may be, Palace will find themselves on the end of it, as the Toffees will get ready to rack up the bookings.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Over 2 Everton Cards @7/4 with bet365