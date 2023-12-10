Everton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Merseyside running riot in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Sunday at Goodison Park.

Everton will be attempting to rectify their appalling home form, as they welcome Chelsea to Merseyside. The Blues are hot and cold on the road, yet could be in with a shot of stealing more points at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Toffees finally coming unstuck

Everton have had a tough time of it at home of late, winning just one of their seven matches here with a draw and five losses to their name.

However, an impressive recent record against Chelsea at home could turn the tide on the banks of the royal blue Mersey.

Everton have only lost one such match at home to Chelsea since 2017. Winning four, and drawing one before being handed a 1-0 loss at the start of last season.

This run extends to Everton earning a win or a draw against Chelsea in three of their last four games both home and away, as the Blues seem to get the Toffees stuck in their teeth.

A win for Evertton simply cannot be banked upon but with the double chance at least more than half of the bases in the game are covered and at 4/6 this still provides some decent value to us.

McNeil making his return felt

Dwight McNeil, after having been Everton’s top provider last season, has finally gotten off the mark, bagging a crucial winner against Nottingham Forest last week.

This should only encourage the Englishman to try his luck once again, in a bid to contribute meaningfully to the side's efforts.

He has been averaging 0.7 shots on target per game, and will hope to continue on his goal-scoring escapades, bringing with it attempts on goal.

Blues and Yellow

Chelsea have been hot and cold this year and the frustrations about these results seem to be shining through on the pitch.

They presently have the most bookings in the Premier League, topping the other nineteen sides with a whopping 47 cards to their name.

Averaging 3.53 cards per match, and with 87% of their games seeing two or more cards.

The hostility of Goodison Park will be felt but the Blues, as the Evertonians make this displeasure with the league felt, turning it into a crucible of anger and rage.

Chelsea should well fall afoul of their own recent records, with this only being added to by the hostile Toffees fans.

