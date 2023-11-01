Everton vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 Toffees Tip in EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as Goodison Park hosts their EFL Cup clash.

Everton will welcome Burnley to Goodison Park ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth round match. Everton seem to be bouncing back from a bad start to the season well, whilst Burnley continue to flounder near the bottom.

Everton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Everton to Win @10/11 with bet365

Dwight McNeil to Score @4/1 with bet365

The Cup may represent a welcome or unwelcome distraction for these sides, whom many think will be engaged in a tough relegation battle towards the end of the season.

The Toffees surpassed Villa in their last round and cut their teeth in the competition here, whilst Burnley have only defeated Salford so far and remain relatively unproven.

Goals at Goodison

Everton have not exactly been famed for the goal scoring ability this year, yet when playing against opposition worse than themselves the matches have oft seen numerous goals, enough to cover the over 2 line.

The over 2 line has been hit by Everton in 50% of their matches to this point, including both of their last two home games. Burnley meanwhile has seen the over hit of their games, with them often doing the majority of the conceding.

All of the Toffee's previous matches against bottom five sides have seen the line come in also, as games with Luton, Sheffield United and Bournemouth have seen three or more goals scored.

One would expect this match to go a similar way, as two lowly sides meet and rack up the score against each other.

Everton vs Burnley Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Toffees coming unstuck

Despite the fact that this may well be a clash between two failing sides, one could see the Toffees emerging victorious with a number of factors and form pointing their way.

This is perhaps due to the Clarets' truly abysmal record, with just four league points to their name and only having surpassed Luton out of their top flight opponents.

Everton will be fresh off their morale boosting defeat of West Ham, away from home, or their win over Aston Villa in their last EFL Cup match.

The last time Burnley came to Goodison Park they left empty handed off the back of a 3-1 defeat and one could well see the game going a similar way, as the Clarets have not shown any true metal when it comes to playing other Premier League sides.

Everton vs Burnley Tip 2: Everton to Win @10/11 with bet365

Destructive Dwighty

Dwight McNeil has often been a mainstay of Sean Dyche’s side since his emergence at Burnley those long years ago, with this continuing as Dyche-ball has been rebranded in blue.

As a favourite of the manager one can feasibly see him finding his way into the starting XI once again and with a greater role going forward as the defensively poor Burnley side shouldn’t threaten too much.

He is yet to get off the mark for the Toffees this year but was their core goal contributor last season and will no doubt want to get off the mark, against an easier calibre of opposition.

Everton vs Burnley Tip 3: Dwight McNeil to Score @4/1 with bet365