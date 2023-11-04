Everton vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Evens or Above Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, as Goodison Park hosts their Premier League clash.

Everton, despite an awful start to the season, have rallied of late, winning three of their last five matches, as these nine points could prove crucial. Brighton will make the long journey to Goodison Park as they try to get their season back on track.

Everton vs Brighton Betting Tips

Under 5 Brighton Corners @6/5 with bet365

Under 3 Everton Cards @1/1 with bet365

Karou Mitoma to Score or Assist @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Brighton have failed to claim three points from any of their last four matches, after starting the season well winning five of their first six games. This could well be an opportunity for the Seagulls to get back to their winning ways, yet Everton have proven a staunch opposition of late.

Seagulls grounded

Brighton despite their impressive form, one such that waned in recent games, seem to be struggling on the road, if not in terms of results then certainly in the pressure they could be applying from the corner spot.

They have been averaging a mere 2 corners when on the road and have only managed to secure three in half of their away matches, never managing to get more than this.

Everton have proved staunch of late and this could well continue into this match.

Everton vs Brighton Tip 1: Under 5 Brighton Corners @6/5 with bet365

Toffees keeping it under wraps

Despite their reputation Everton appears to be breaking the mould in regard to their infringements, keeping these to a minimum and the referee's cards in his pockets.

Presently they have the lowest number of cards in the league with a mere 15, at one of the lowest averages with 1.7 cards per game.

The under has also been hit in four of their most recent home matches as they attempt to keep it clean at home.

Brighton are not exactly famed for their ability to rile up their opposition either resulting in a cordial match between the two sides

Everton vs Brighton Tip 2: Under 3 Everton Cards @1/1 with bet365

Marvellous Mitoma

Ever since his emergence as a world-class player last year Karou Mitoma has gone from strength to strength, this continuing into his efforts this year.

No player in the Premier League has created more shooting chances than him with 18. Nine of these being for himself with the other nine going to his white and blue compatriots.

He is averaging an expected goal or assist every other game, and in a match fraught with chances one could well see some magic from the man from Japan.

Everton vs Brighton Tip 3: Karou Mitoma to Score or Assist @1/1 with bet365