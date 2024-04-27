Everton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees to follow up derby success

Our football expert offers his Everton vs Brentford predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Blues moved clear of the relegation zone thanks to their well deserved 2-0 win over Liverpool and now host a Brentford side who also look to have all but secured their Premier League status thanks to their impressive 5-1 win at Luton last weekend.

Everton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Everton can extend winning home form

The Toffees displayed the fighting spirit needed to come out on top against their neighbours in midweek, but there was more to their victory than sheer guts.

Sean Dyche's men took their chances well and cleverly allowed Liverpool to have the ball a lot, choosing instead to defend as a unit in a low block and successfully frustrate the Reds.

A similar approach against Brentford may well be adopted, but the Blues can play with a bit more freedom now that they look to be clear of relegation.

The Bees will be in good spirits, too, after their impressive 5-1 win at Luton, and this could well be an entertaining affair at Goodison as both sides look to finish what has often been a difficult campaign on a high.

Everton's fans will be in celebratory mood following the midweek triumph and they can roar them on to a third important home win in the space of a week, a run which was started by last weekend's 2-0 success over Nottingham Forest.

Everton vs Brentford Tip 1: Everton to win @ 7/5 with bet365

Calvert-Lewin can bag again

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was Everton's lynchpin in the derby, dominating Liverpool's centre-backs and then nodding in the crucial second goal with a trademark towering header.

The striker has had a difficult year as injuries have hampered him again, but he looked sharp and in the mood in midweek.

His goal on Wednesday was his third in four games, and his return to form has come at the right time to help the Blues move away from the relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin has had 15 shots in his last seven games and, of those, nine have been on target, so he looks a good selection in the anytime goalscorer market.

Everton vs Brentford Tip 2: Dominic Calvert-Lewin anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Tarkowski could be in trouble

James Tarkowski was another Everton player who excelled against Liverpool, not only in keeping Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez quiet but also helping out his side when going forward for set-pieces.

He will again have to be at his best defensively this weekend when Brentford's physical frontline, likely to include Yoan Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, line up at Goodison.

Tarkowski is more than capable of coping, but he looks a prime candidate to go into the book as he shackles the Bees' lively attack.

The former Burnley man has picked up the most bookings in the Everton squad in the league this season, accumulating nine yellow cards so far, and he has been in the referees notebook in four consecutive games recently against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Burnley and Chelsea.

It's no surprise to see that the centre-back is guilty of giving away plenty of fouls, with only Abdoulaye Doucoure (49) in the Everton squad having committed more than his total of 42 this season.

Everton vs Brentford Tip 3: James Tarkowski to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365.