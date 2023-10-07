Everton vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Tips for Bottom of the League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips as the two meet at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton looked to have finally found some points and form, defeating Brentford and Aston Villa on the bounce, before dismally giving Luton their first win of the season at Goodison Park. They now welcome Bournemouth, another relegation possibility, for three points that could prove crucial at the back end of the season.

Goodison Park could be baying for blood this Saturday as a bad result could see the side drop down into the relegation zone, taking the place of the Cherries who will be desperately looking for three points.

Goals at Goodison

Neither of these sides has been famed for their goalscoring of late, yet when matching up against one another the potential to score should be raised, not least because of their major defensive susceptibilities.

Everton have conceded at least one goal in every single game they have played so far, whilst Bournemouth have allowed two or more in every single one of their away matches.

These records combine into at least three goals in the match, which would cover the over nicely, not to mention the fact that when two bad sides match up the potential for goals is always there.

The Toffees learned this the hard way, when they ended up drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United, and faced a 2-1 loss at the hands of Luton. Their form against the bottom of the league sides is poor and begets goals.

Both sides have seen this line hit in 57% of their games, and this contest at Goodison Park should follow suit.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Doucoure demonstrates attacking intent

Abdoulaye Doucoure in recent times has seen his place in the side change from one of a defensive midfielder to a far more attacking role, one that provides him with ample opportunities to test the opposition keeper.

He seems to be reprising his role as a central attacking midfielder more and more, and with this has come a significant uptick in his shots on target.

He is averaging at least one shot on target in all of his games against top-flight opposition, and against a lowly Cherries side, should pop up in some handy positions from which he can get a shot on target.

Doucoure has also proved a threat from set pieces, with his height playing a major part in this, he could be able to guide a headed shot goalwards also, as many teams have struggled with the height that Everton brings.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Abdoulaye Doucoure 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Toffees getting stuck as the Cherries turn sour

It is no secret that both of these teams haven’t been up to snuff this year so far, and their corner stats have taken a major beating of late, however, this does open up some avenues for us to explore.

The Cherries have never managed to secure more than four corners in any of their away games and are averaging a lowly 2.67 per match on the road.

Everton doesn’t exactly offer much in this regard either, averaging around 5.25, yet have only managed to secure four or more in half of their matches.

The underline is looking quite peachy in this match as two of the league's worst sides go head to head.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Under 11 Match Corners @10/11 with bet365