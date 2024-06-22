The main Euro 2024 market you should avoid following first week of action

A week into Euro 2024, our betting expert has picked up on the main market that needs to be avoided when betting on the remainder of the Euros.

It may shock many readers, but international matches are so often the haven of draws, as sides not used to matching up struggle to break each other down, something so often draws the ire of many fans from around the globe.

And yet this Euros has departed from this trend, forcing bet builders and accas alike to come crashing down, as fans banking on a draw have seen these fail to land.

Goals Aplenty Favours Wins

Goals have been extremely prevalent across all matches, with not a single game finishing 0-0 to this point.

An almost shocking statistic coming out of the first games, as everyone has managed to find at least one goal, with every side having bagged to this point.

Mistakes have also been extremely prevalent, often allowing one side to get ahead and on top of a clash that would have otherwise been closely fought and ending in a draw.

Romania vs Ukraine was one such clash, as keeper mistakes contributed to a lacking performance by the Ukrainians, in a match many saw as being a prime draw candidate.

Dodge the Draws Markets

Avoiding the draw markets entirely is one such way to go, but we all know this is impossible as some clashes just scream a 0-0 or 1-1 scoreline.

Therefore a double chance or draw no bet option is also well up there, particularly when taking this line with the supposed underdog mixed in.

Therefore bettors are still likely to get some decent odds, as well as having the cover of the match being able to go two of three potential ways, and the bet not failing.

Draws will always be an integral part of football matches, and need to borne in the mind of all punters, but this Euros has been thoroughly lacking in them, and it might be time to check out some alternatives.