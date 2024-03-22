Euro 2024 England Squad Odds: Who will make this summer's squad?

Our football betting expert offers his analysis on the latest Euro 2024 England squad odds, with some young hotshots on the cards to make the cut.

Gareth Southgate has often been bemoaned for his squad choices, remaining faithful to some players that many believe possibly shouldn't have made the cut. This then calls into question quite who he will select for the Euros, but some shocks have already come our way.

Euro 2024 England Squad Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Strikers

Harry Kane @1/50

Bukayo Saka @1/33

Phil Foden @1/20

Ollie Watkins @1/5

Cole Palmer @4/11

Marcus Rashford @2/5

Jack Grealish @4/7

Ivan Toney @11/10

Jarrod Bowen @11/10

Anthony Gordon @7/4

Raheem Sterling @6/1

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham @1/50

Declan Rice @1/50

Connor Gallagher @4/11

James Maddison @2/5

Jordan Henderson @8/13

Kobbie Manioo @8/11

Kalvin Phillips @5/2

Eberechi Eze @5/2

Curtis Jones @5/1

James Ward-Prowse @6/1

Defenders

John Stones @1/20

Kyle Walker @1/16

Kieran Trippier @1/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold @1/7

Harry Maguire @1/6

Ben Chillwell @1/2

Lewis Dunk @8/13

Jarrad Branthwaite @4/6

Joe Gomez @5/6

Marc Guehi @10/11

Levi Colwill @6/5

Luke Shaw @5/4

Reece James @9/4

Rico Lewis @5/2

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford @1/50

Sam Johnstone @1/5

Aaron Ramsdale @1/3

Nick Pope @10/3

Jack Butland @5/1

Dean Henderson @8/1

Southgate shocked many of his doubters recently as he named a much-changed side, even if it did still possess a few of the old-guard holdouts.

New faces like Jarred Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Dunk, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Manioo featured, as well as Cole Palmer receiving a callup, thanks to his impressive performance in a Chelsea shirt this season.

Ivan Toney also returned to the fold after his ban, being immediately recalled into the Three Lions squad, and Raheem Sterling looks to be on the outs. This courtesy of him playing second fiddle at Chelsea to Palmer, as his past efforts for his nation fall to the wayside.

Young Guns Firing on All Cylinders

The likes of Kobbie Manioo, Rico Lewis and Eberechi Eze have come in massively in the betting recently, with the Manchester United youngster even being called up to the first England squad for the clashes against Brazil and Belgium.

This has brought his odds in massively, to 8/11, but expect them to go back out once the international break is over. Keep an eye on this as a mover pre-tournament as it could offer some value.

Rico Lewis is also worth looking into, as he could end up being a utility man for Southgate, capable of playing both RB and possibly even CDM/CM as his role as City’s inverted wingback has set him up well for.

Finally, outside of our top-flight midfielders in Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, England are woefully short-staffed in this area. This could bring Crystal Palace man Eberechi Eze into the mix, and at 5/2 could offer some value to players.

Lazarus-like returns for injury-hit players

Some currently injured, but previously capped players are also in the mix and look like excellent options with valuable odds to complement.

Both Nick Pope and Reece James have caught our eyes at 10/3 and 9/4. One would fancy these two to be included once again, with them having been fixtures of the squad in the past.

Of course, overcoming injury is never easy, but the way Southgate has demonstrated such faith in his other old hats, like that of Harry Maguire or Jordan Henderson, makes it seem likely that these players could retain their place after injury.

These look like they will provide the best value to players, and with Nick Pope coming back from injury soon, he could well end up in the side.