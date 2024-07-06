England vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Extra-time beckons once more

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Saturday.

England have struggled to get anywhere near top gear and they face a Switzerland side who have exceeded expectations and are playing with plenty of confidence.

The Three Lions are uneasy favourites to win this contest but it is hard to have too much faith in Gareth Southgate's men at odds of 6/5. Switzerland are a tempting 14/5 for victory, while it's 2/1 that this quarter-final goes to extra-time at Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena.

England vs Switzerland Betting Tips

No easy ride from the Swiss

England needed a last-second wonder-goal from Jude Bellingham to scrape into extra-time during their last-16 showdown with Slovakia last week and they may be forced into an extra 30 minutes of play by Switzerland, too.

The Swiss knocked out reigning champions Italy with a composed performance in their round-of-16 encounter, and were great value for their 2-0 victory.

That accomplished display followed a 1-1 draw with tournament hosts Germany, while Murat Yakin's side also drew 1-1 with Scotland in the group stage.

Their opening match at Euro 2024 was an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary and they have grown into the tournament with each match.

They were just seconds away from a shock victory over Germany and they can take England all the way, too.

Reports suggest that England boss Gareth Southgate is intending to switch to three at the back and that is a risky move at this stage of a competition. It could pay off, of course, but it may take time for the Three Lions to get to grips with the new formation and another disjointed performance could be the consequence of such a move.

Either way, backing England makes little sense and taking the 2/1 about the match finishing all square after 90 minutes looks a more sensible play.

England vs Switzerland Tip 1: Draw @ 2/1 with bet365

Swiss can get on a roll

England conceded the opening goal against Slovakia last week and they also let in the first goal when they last met Switzerland in March 2022.

And Iceland scored the only goal when they took on the Three Lions in a June friendly, so backing the Swiss to get on a roll could pay off this weekend, particularly if Southgate does change the shape of his side as has been reported.

England have had issues at the back which looks to have led to uncertainty all across the pitch, but Switzerland have had no such problems.

They have bagged the opening goal in five of their last seven matches and the 13/8 that they do so against England looks well worth taking.

England vs Switzerland Tip 2: Switzerland to score first goal @ 13/8 with bet365

Bellingham can make his mark again

Jude Bellingham came to England's rescue against Slovakia and, although he has been below-par by his standards in Germany, the Real Madrid man is still the most reliable source of positivity in the Three Lions' ranks.

Bellingham has two goals to his name in the finals and the 2/1 that he bags another or sets one up for somebody else could also be a profitable approach from a betting perspective.

Southgate's decision to change the shape of the side could lead to a more fluid performance from England and Bellingham could be given more freedom, having shown already he only needs one opportunity to make his mark.

England vs Switzerland Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ 2/1 with bet365